Channel 4 in UK-First with Channel 4.0 Video Content Coming to Spotify

​Channel 4 has announced a ground-breaking move to become the first UK broadcaster to bring video programming to Spotify, with content becoming available to audiences from later this week.



Programming from Channel 4.0, its digital-first platform, will be made available to all Spotify users on mobile and desktop apps.



Channel 4.0’s fresh and innovative programming, serving 13–24-year-olds with content from creators rooted in youth culture, has seen exceptional growth since its launch in 2022, with viewing across all platforms up 99% last year.



Channel 4.0 content coming soon to Spotify will include Minor Issues (Wall of Entertainment), Hear Me Out (After Party Studios) and Secret Sauce (Acme Films & Wall of Entertainment).



The announcement builds on Channel 4’s record of innovative digital-first distribution partnerships to meet young audiences on the platforms where they are. Channel 4 pioneered the launch of TV programming on Snapchat in 2018 and on TikTok in 2021. In 2022, Channel 4 was the first broadcaster in the UK to strike a landmark deal to distribute long-form content on YouTube.



Globally there are around 170 million monthly podcaster listeners on Spotify, a 12x growth since 2019. Video also continues to accelerate on Spotify, with video podcast consumption in the UK up more than 95% year on year. The Spotify Partner Program launched in the UK in January earlier this year to help creators grow their audience and better monetise their podcasts on Spotify - whether it is video or audio.



​Alex Mahon, Channel 4 CEO, said, “Gen z are watching video across lots of digital platforms as well as on Channel 4 heartland ones and Spotify is very much one of the new, so that’s where we’re going. This new first of its kind approach puts Channel 4 content in another place where people already are. It is another first from Channel 4 and is on course with our Fast Forward strategy to grow new audiences and fresh revenue. We’ve always led the pack on digital – and we’re doing it again.”



Roman Wasenmüller, VP of Spotify’s podcast business, said, “We see Spotify as a powerful tool for broadcasters like Channel 4 to connect with new and loyal audiences. Video consumption is growing rapidly on Spotify, and our platform provides the perfect space for Channel 4 to extend its reach, build even stronger relationships with their audience, and drive incremental revenues."

