Channel 4 and Tesco Mobile Improve Families’ Digital Understanding with 'The Great British Phone Switch'

​Channel 4 partners with Tesco Mobile on new branded entertainment series, The Great British Phone Switch. This pioneering lifestyle experiment is designed to bring families closer as they navigate the transition from teens into adulthood.



According to a 2025 Ofcom report, by the age of 11, 91% of children own their own mobile phone, but how much do we understand about their digital lives?



This branded entertainment series, sees parents/guardians and their children swap digital lives for 48 hours. Presented by Anna Williamson and under the expert guidance of both Anna (professional life coach, author, and podcaster), and Dr Martha Deiros Collado (Clinical Psychologist), they will step into each other’s virtual worlds, but how will the adults get on with scrolling social media apps for hours? And will the children be okay with fewer ways to connect with their friends?



Produced by Electric Robin (part of Banijay UK), full episodes of The Great British Phone Switch will be available to stream on Channel 4 and YouTube from the 19th June. Series highlights will be shared on Channel 4’s Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. The partnership, brokered and led by EssenceMediacom, ensured the content was strategically aligned with Tesco Mobile’s brand values and delivered across platforms that resonate with modern family audiences.



​Rupinder Downie, content solutions leader at Channel 4 said, “Working with Tesco Mobile to bring this branded entertainment series to life has been exciting. Not only is it incredibly relevant but also with teenage children myself The Great British Phone Switch really resonated with me. Here at Channel 4 Sales, we aim to tap into the zeitgeist, and delve into brands KPIs to provide branded content that engages, entertains, and educates viewers.”



​Chris Jones, creative director at Electric Robin, added, “In exploring everything from online safety and AI to working remotely and creating content, The Great British Phone Switch highlights the crucial role that honest family dialogue plays in bridging the generational digital divide. Producing the show and witnessing each family’s journey has been an enriching experience, demonstrating the creative potential of branded entertainment to spark conversation and drive social impact.”



Laura Joseph, chief customer officer at Tesco Mobile said, “Online safety is a responsibility we take seriously here at Tesco Mobile. We’re committed to helping families thrive and stay safe in today’s digital world, and this exciting social experiment is a powerful way to bring this mission to life. By encouraging children and parents to switch digital habits, we’re opening the door to meaningful conversations at home and better understandings of each other's lives. Through our ongoing partnership with Internet Matters, we’re proud to champion safer, smarter online experiences for every family."



Nicola Evans, Tesco Mobile planning lead at EssenceMediacom said, “With The Great British Phone Switch, we wanted to create a piece of branded entertainment that didn’t just reflect Tesco Mobile’s brand values, but also tapped into a real cultural tension - the disconnect between parents and teens in a digital-first world. By bringing together the right partners and crafting a concept rooted in insight, we’ve developed a format that’s entertaining, meaningful and purpose driven. It’s a brilliant example of how brands can show up in culture in a way that feels authentic and impactful.”



This latest deal further strengthens Channel 4 Sales’ impressive, branded entertainment slate which includes Undercover Education with DfE’s Teach in Further Education campaign, Coast to Coast: The Scenic Route with Tourism Ireland and More Than a Run Club with Voltarol.

