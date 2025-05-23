senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Channel 4 and Experian Are Unlocking Credit Confidence with Mike Wozniak

23/05/2025
121
Share
'Credit 101' is a short-form series that aims to empower social natives to manage their own money- making credit knowledge more accessible to a younger audience

Channel 4 has announced it has partnered with Experian, the money platform, for the first time on a new content series to provide handy, bite-sized financial guidance to consumers.

Credit 101 is a short-form series that aims to empower social natives to manage their own money- making credit knowledge more accessible to a younger audience. Comedian Mike Wozniak has challenged himself to deliver facts and tips about money in fun and overly ambitious ways. He talks you through each area in this ‘beginners guide to…’, covering everything from credit to loans and mortgages. Produced by Goat Films, this series is available now on Channel 4’s YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Credit 101 coincides with research that suggested 73% of people in the UK fall below the financial literacy levels in 2023 1. Also, 39% of households were in ‘serious financial difficulties’ or ‘struggling’ financially according to a study from Abrdn Financial Fairness Tracker, ONS in May 2024. This suggests an increase of 11% since April 2020. Making the launch of Credit 101 more timely as it will equip people with the knowledge, they need to help them take control of their money.

Rupinder Downie, content solutions leader at Channel 4 said, “Credit 101 is just one example of how branded entertainment on our trusted platform can be a perfect way for clients to cut through to a digitally savvy audience and equip them with verified financial information. As the youngest-skewing broadcaster it taps into topics that interest our audience with Channel 4’s recent gen z research Trends, Truth and Trust study suggesting that 62% of 13 – 27-year-olds are more concerned about the ability to afford housing than older generations.”

Sally Miller, chief marketing officer at Experian Consumer Services said, “Working with Channel 4 on Credit 101 is an exciting step in our journey to drive financial inclusion by making financial education accessible to all. With this series, we’re bringing essential money knowledge to life in a way that’s fun, relatable, and easy to understand. Our goal is to empower social natives with the confidence to take control of their finances - especially at a time when so many are facing uncertainty.”

The deal was led by Experian’s media agency, PHD.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Channel 4
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Channel 4
Sorry, Not Sorry
Channel 4
13/06/2025
Credit 101
Experian
23/05/2025
Coast to Coast
Channel 4 x Tourism Ireland
19/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1