Channel 4 and Experian Are Unlocking Credit Confidence with Mike Wozniak

​Channel 4 has announced it has partnered with Experian, the money platform, for the first time on a new content series to provide handy, bite-sized financial guidance to consumers.

Credit 101 is a short-form series that aims to empower social natives to manage their own money- making credit knowledge more accessible to a younger audience. Comedian Mike Wozniak has challenged himself to deliver facts and tips about money in fun and overly ambitious ways. He talks you through each area in this ‘beginners guide to…’, covering everything from credit to loans and mortgages. Produced by Goat Films, this series is available now on Channel 4’s YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Credit 101 coincides with research that suggested 73% of people in the UK fall below the financial literacy levels in 2023 1. Also, 39% of households were in ‘serious financial difficulties’ or ‘struggling’ financially according to a study from Abrdn Financial Fairness Tracker, ONS in May 2024. This suggests an increase of 11% since April 2020. Making the launch of Credit 101 more timely as it will equip people with the knowledge, they need to help them take control of their money.

Rupinder Downie, content solutions leader at Channel 4 said, “Credit 101 is just one example of how branded entertainment on our trusted platform can be a perfect way for clients to cut through to a digitally savvy audience and equip them with verified financial information. As the youngest-skewing broadcaster it taps into topics that interest our audience with Channel 4’s recent gen z research Trends, Truth and Trust study suggesting that 62% of 13 – 27-year-olds are more concerned about the ability to afford housing than older generations.”

Sally Miller, chief marketing officer at Experian Consumer Services said, “Working with Channel 4 on Credit 101 is an exciting step in our journey to drive financial inclusion by making financial education accessible to all. With this series, we’re bringing essential money knowledge to life in a way that’s fun, relatable, and easy to understand. Our goal is to empower social natives with the confidence to take control of their finances - especially at a time when so many are facing uncertainty.”

The deal was led by Experian’s media agency, PHD.

