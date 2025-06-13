senckađ
news
Group745

Channel 4 Issues a Public Broadcast Apology

13/06/2025
Newsreader Phil Gayle fronts the film celebrating the spirit of Channel 4 and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion in a world of rollbacks

It has come to the world’s attention that diversity, equity and inclusion may have gone far, far too far.

But Channel 4 exists to create change – challenging with purpose, representing unheard voices, and reinventing entertainment.

It’s in Channel 4's public service remit and it’s in its DNA.

Why? Because Channel 4 is Altogether Different.

For this, it can only say – sorry, not sorry. 

Fronted by newsreader and journalist Phil Gayle, featuring a range of well-known talent and programming, CMO Katie Jackson commissioned Channel 4’s award-winning in-house agency, 4creative, to bring the Altogether Different spirit of Channel 4 to life in the wake of the ongoing global rollbacks in the DEI space: “This is your PSA that Channel 4 is doing what it’s always done. We’re not perfect, but we are Altogether Different. Sorry. Not sorry.”

David Wigglesworth, ECD, 4creative said, “If you think we’ve gone too far - buckle up.’”

Launching across Channel 4’s social channels from Friday 13th June, and on Channel 4’s main channel before the network premiere of M3gan on Saturday 14th June.

