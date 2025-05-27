Céline Ceillier Passes the Les Enfants Torch to Visant le Guennec

16 years after co-founding Les Enfants, where she has served as president and overseen its operations ever since, Céline Ceillier is now passing the torch to her partner Visant le Guennec to ensure the continuity of the company’s activities and the values she holds dear: collaborative work rooted in respect and enjoyment for all, along with a commitment to delivering unique films crafted by talented director-artists — the hallmark and signature of excellence that has defined Les Enfants since its founding.

“Visant is an incredibly valuable partner who joined the company almost from the very beginning and has worked tirelessly ever since to contribute to its success. He is a sharp strategist and an outstanding producer who has earned the respect of top talent in Montreal thanks to his vision, instinct, calm demeanor, and unmistakable sense of humour. I have no doubt that he will lead the team toward new adventures,” said the outgoing president.

Visant will be assisted by Guillaume Arsenault, who has been an executive producer at Les Enfants for the past six years, and was recently made partner and vice president.

“Guillaume is a tireless producer, with a level of precision and rigor I’ve rarely seen. He has complete mastery of every stage of production and brings a unique approach to each project, making him an invaluable ally to the directors he supports and the clients he serves with his many talents. His entrepreneurial vision and refusal to settle for the status quo make him the perfect right-hand man for Visant in an industry undergoing profound transformation,” concluded Céline.

“I met Céline and Visant nearly seven years ago, and the shared energy and vision were immediately clear. It’s truly a privilege to help carry on the legacy of a company that has earned such a strong reputation for its commitment to craft and to the artists who bring it to life — and to take on the responsibility of modernizing our practices to remain competitive, relevant… but above all, distinctive. I’m already looking forward to sharing more exciting news coming soon for Les Enfants” added Guillaume Arsenault. The newly-formed duo is thrilled to welcome Éliane Sauvé (formerly of Consulat), who joins the leadership team as executive producer.

“The core idea that has always united the leadership at Les Enfants is that talent remains at the heart of everything we do. That approach is unchanging — even if business models are not. Éliane’s arrival strengthens this vision by creating more opportunities for our directors, challenging traditional ways of doing things alongside Guillaume, and expanding the scope of our operations,” emphasised Visant Le Guennec.

“It’s quite rare to find partners with whom you share both professional and human values. Les Enfants is a creative playground that fosters high-quality work, strong craftsmanship, and well-executed projects. I’m excited to grow there as an executive producer, enhance the existing offering, and contribute to the ongoing conversation in our ever-evolving market”, concluded Eliane Sauvé.

Since its inception, Les Enfants has been driven by the desire to create advertising content of international caliber. Over the years, the company has grown stronger through the contributions of talents who bring a unique character to every project entrusted to them.

All of them are gifted beyond directing, with backgrounds that include screenwriting, cinematography, offline editing, VFX artistry, photography, and more.

