Cathay Cargo Launches Modern Ark in the Sky for Animal Passengers

Sloths, flamingos, alpacas, penguins and other adorable creatures star in Cathay Cargo’s latest campaign, which highlights the meticulous care and attention that each animal receives when travelling with Cathay Cargo’s Live Animal services.

Created with the help of creative agency Leo Hong Kong, the campaign reimagines a modern-day 'ark' – only with wings, not sails – to showcase the spectacular diversity of animals that can travel with the airline, as well as the bespoke care they receive on every flight.

From champion racehorses and celebrity giant pandas to beloved pets, livestock or newly hatched chicks, the team at Cathay Cargo are true animal lovers who are trained to care for their passengers – furred, feathered or finned, big and small – as if they are their own.

Cathay Cargo’s complete shipment solutions are tailored to each species’ varying needs, because no two animals are alike. With specialised animal-handling equipment, temperature-controlled cabins, bespoke storage rooms and handling infrastructure, every animal feels at home with Cathay Cargo, with customised routes ensuring a safe, comfortable journey every time.

“Behind every trip is a team of genuine animal lovers committed to the well-being of every creature we carry. In this video, we aim to narrate the utmost care we provide in Cathay Live Animal solutions, connecting the importance of compassion with the beauty of these creatures. Whether welcoming a show horse, an endangered species, or a cherished pet, we pride ourselves on treating our guests not as mere shipments, but as living beings with heartbeats deserving of tailored, professional care as we help move them around the world,” said Edward Bell, general manager, brand, insights and marketing communications at Cathay.

Directed by Brent Bonacorso, who is known for his distinct style and mastery of VFX and AI, all animals are created with the help of AI to ensure not a single animal had to endure the stress of a production set.

​João Braga, global executive creative director at Publicis Groupe Hong Kong remarked, “Cathay Cargo not only has the expertise in transporting all kinds of animals, they genuinely care for each species on their watch. So when we landed on the idea of a modern-day ark, we saw an opportunity to be truly intentional with the use of tech. If we can use AI to avoid putting animals through the stress of a taxing shoot, then why wouldn’t we?”

Cathay Cargo is the only carrier in Asia to be certified by International Air Transport Association’s CEIV Live Animals, which ensures safe, healthy and humane travel for animals.

Its latest campaign is now airing across online, print, outdoor, social and below-the-line channels, and targets a global B2B audience of animal owners, breeders, producers, buyers and agents who demand the highest standards in professional animal handling.

Learn more here: https://www.cathaycargo.com/en-us/solutions/cathay-live-animal.html​