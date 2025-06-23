Casual's 'The Audience Connection' Podcast Explores How to Humanise Complex Tech

Discover how to transform complex technology into compelling human stories with Marcus Jones, former global head of branded video content at WIRED and AI storytelling expert. Marcus reveals why the biggest mistake tech companies make is leading with features instead of use cases, and shares his proven framework for translating complex concepts into stories that resonate with both technical and business decision-makers.

Drawing from campaigns for AWS, IBM, and major sports leagues, Marcus discusses his role as part translator, part storyteller, bridging the gap between marketing teams and technical product managers. He emphasises establishing clear stakes and compelling characters while embedding technical narratives within larger, engaging stories about real-world applications and human benefits.

The conversation covers Marcus's practical use of generative AI tools in creative workflows, providing honest insights about where AI excels and where it falls short. Explaining why human storytellers remain irreplaceable for creating surprising, above-average content.

Perfect for content creators, marketers, filmmakers, and anyone tasked with explaining complex technologies, this episode delivers immediately applicable strategies for creating tech content that truly connects with human audiences while predicting new storytelling formats emerging from AI adoption.

