Audience Connection Podcast Demonstrates How Measuring Emotion Transforms Brand Storytelling ROI

​Casual has released Episode 15 of The Audience Connection podcast this week, featuring neuroscientist Dr. Paul J. Zak and his ground breaking research on measuring authentic audience engagement. Dr. Zak, Professor at Claremont Graduate University and founder of Immersion Neuroscience, reveals how his team can predict hit songs with 97% accuracy using brain activity data alone – while traditional self-reported preferences predict nothing.



"If our self-reported views of things like liking or persuasion or sharing predicted outcomes, then every movie would be a hit," Dr. Zak explains. "We are constantly lying. Not because we're bad people, but because we're asked to do the impossible, which is somehow on a survey, relate our unconscious emotional experience."

The episode explores Dr. Zak's revolutionary 'immersion' metric – what he calls 'the give-a-shit metric' – developed from US Department of Defence-funded research to identify brain signals that predict behaviour. His findings challenge fundamental industry assumptions, including analysis of Super Bowl advertisements where his team found zero correlation between audience-reported preferences and neurological engagement. Most notably, the 2018 Diet Coke Twisted Mango advertisement achieved the highest neurological immersion scores despite lukewarm audience approval, demonstrating how unconventional content creates the metabolic brain investment necessary for memorability and action.

Dr. Zak has democratised this technology through the free SIX app, which uses smartwatch data to measure emotional fitness and content engagement in real-time. The research reveals that humans need six peak immersion experiences daily to thrive, while three or fewer correlates with depressive symptoms. For content creators, this represents a paradigm shift from expensive focus groups to immediate, objective measurement. "The brain values something that's different, but not too different," Dr. Zak notes, explaining how slight "messiness" in storytelling maintains human connection in an increasingly AI-driven landscape.



The full episode is available on all major podcast platforms. The SIX app is available on Google Play and Apple App Store, with premium content testing capabilities available for $12 monthly.

