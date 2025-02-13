How Casual Delivered Nearly 1,000 Projects in 2024

In 2024, we delivered 732 individual productions - that’s three per working day! These projects range from a simple shoot and edit to a multi-country, multi-city series with over 50 outputs. If you include briefs that were additive to those productions – going back into past projects, re-edits, complementary shoots – then the number of projects reaches just shy of 1000!

That’s… erm… a lot.

So how on earth does our relatively small team get all that work done?!

Decentralise Power

One of the most important steps in enabling this is decentralising power. Moving responsibility down, away from the senior management. We have ten teams worldwide, each led by an experienced executive producer. They are the backbone of our global management structure. Part agency account director, part senior producer, part team leader, they are the face of Casual for each of our clients.

Maximise Accountability

Each EP is supported by a team of producers, creatives and editors in a team of between five to ten. Rather than having separate creative departments, production and post-production, we keep it all in the same team. We find this maximises quality control and accountability. Separate departments lead to gaps and gaps lead to degraded communication. Degraded communication leads to lower quality and less accountability. Smaller, tight-knit teams it is then.

Each EP operates slightly differently. They might be more animation-focused or live-action-focused. They might have a strong agency background or be a production powerhouse. What unites them all, though – what unites the whole company - is a clearly defined and shared set of values. Collaborating across seven countries and 24 time zones would be impossible without these shared values.

Values are what people do when no one is watching.​

Given our global footprint and the nature of remote working, much of our teams’ time is spent without anyone observing them.

Effective values are a continuous process

We formally established our values over 10 years ago. Since then, we have used them to recruit, incentivise and promote throughout our teams. It means that everyone knows what a great member of staff looks like. Continually building the culture over such a prolonged period of time, the system becomes self-policing. We have a critical mass of excellent employees, and they want it to stay that way.

We have guarded our culture jealously. It has been hard to move on individuals with whom we have spent time nurturing relationships, but if they are not aligned, we must take action. This is possibly the hardest thing about running a company, but it is essential to safeguard the culture and health of the living entity that is the business.

Output is important, but process is king.

Learning the hard way…

When we first visited New York with a view to expanding there in 2010, we were blown away. On our return to London, we realised we were potentially running before we could walk.

We had problem projects with five of our top six clients. We spent all our time and money making the films look as good as we could, but we didn’t put any effort into the process of making the films. I don’t think we were even using spreadsheets!

That taught us that, for corporate clients at least, the process is, in many ways, more important than the output. If the project is a nightmare, then the poor client hardly wants to look at the film. We have used every single one of the tens of thousands of films we have produced since then to improve our process and delivery.

Start simple – shared naming conventions

Which is why we now have scores of established systems and processes that should be followed by all. Folder and file naming conventions, shared briefing documents, clearly accessible online resources all allow people to jump into projects without needing to ask where everything is.

Managing any creative company and working with creative individuals is challenging. Effective business management should focus on continuous incremental improvement. However, working with creatives can be difficult, as they are perpetually looking to innovate upon what they’ve done before.

Look for incremental improvements, but don’t crush what makes you special

I like to use the analogy of running a T-shirt factory. If red T-shirts are selling well, you can begin enhancing red T-shirt production, improving efficiency, output and margins. Happy days, good business.

Extending the metaphor to running a production company: if we focus on red T-shirts, after producing a few, the team begins to question why they can’t create something similar but better? Perhaps by adding some frills? Maybe making them a touch pink?

Sure. BUT IT’S THE RED T-SHIRTS THAT CUSTOMERS ARE BUYING! Of course, this means that the output is seldom dull, and I completely understand the urge to do this, but it makes honing the operation challenging.

Establish boundaries with space for flair

The key, then, is to establish clear boundaries for the team to work within, but also to allow them a degree of play so that they can flourish and enjoy what they do. Happy filmmakers are good filmmakers.

Never forget how lucky you are

This brings us to one of the most important points to remember. The work has to be fun. No creatively exceptional people want to work in a faceless factory. Making films, being creative, working with teams of like-minded people is and should be a joy. Sure, it can be hard, exhausting, frustrating, but we’re so lucky to get the chance to do it.

Never forget why you do what you do

There is a crazy, confounding and unforgiving world out there, and yet we can often be found, as the sun rises, sipping a coffee and waiting for light to be just right in order to get the first shot of the day.

As the company has grown, it has become harder for me to savor that kind of experience. It is essential, though, no matter how many projects we do, that we never forget why we do them.