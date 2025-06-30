Casual Wins Best Editing at 2025 US International Awards for 'FrieslandCampina'

Casual has been recognised at the prestigious 2025 US International Awards, winning Best Editing in the Production Art and Craft category for 'Diversity, Equality and Inclusion at FrieslandCampina.' The film also earned finalist status in the Corporate Videos - Diversity and Inclusion category, alongside another Casual production, "World Cancer Day 2025," which was named a finalist in the Online and Social Media - Non-profit and Fundraising.

The US International Awards celebrate outstanding creative work across film, video, and multimedia production, with entries judged by industry professionals from around the world. Casual's win in the competitive editing category highlights the company's commitment to crafting compelling narratives that drive meaningful engagement.

"I always love working with FrieslandCampina, so to get the news that the DEI film we created with them won 'Best Editing' award meant a lot," said Tarryn Paul, executive producer at Casual. "The film was also singled out as a finalist in the DEI category - a great result all round."

The judges praised the winning film's technical excellence and storytelling approach. One jury member noted, "The editing does a fantastic job of keeping the narrative dynamic and fluid, skilfully using effects and a variety of framing sizes to shape a rhythm that carries the audience seamlessly through to the end. The interplay of different visual scales isn't just aesthetically striking—it actively enhances the pacing, ensuring that each transition feels both deliberate and organic."

Another judge highlighted how the technical craft served the broader message, "I love the way that the editing speaks to the message of the film - it is so layered and rich in a way that beautifully enhances the storytelling."

The FrieslandCampina DEI project exemplifies Casual’s approach to corporate storytelling, where technical excellence combines with strategic messaging to create content that resonates with both internal teams and broader audiences. The recognition comes as organisations increasingly prioritise authentic diversity and inclusion communications that go beyond surface-level messaging.

The production brought together Casual's core team including senior producer Bronwyn Nathan, senior editor Will Hammond, creatives Raych Campbell and Giselle Hyam, alongside freelance partners DOP Mikey Trotter, camera operator and DIT Julian Den, and sound recordist Tjodi van Elk.

The US International Awards recognition reinforces Casual’s position as a leading creative partner for brands seeking to communicate complex messages through compelling visual storytelling, particularly in the diversity, equality, and inclusion space where authentic representation and skilful execution are paramount.

