senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Casual's 'The Audience Connection' Podcast Explores Audio Marketing Strategy

04/06/2025
59
Share
Episode featuring iHeartMedia's Cliff Chiet explores why podcasts generate twice the trust of other media, backed by Neuroscience Research

Casual announced the recent release of episode nine of The Audience Connection Podcast, featuring Cliff Chiet, chief integrated marketing director at iHeartMedia, America's largest audio company.

In 'The Power of Audio: How it influences behaviour and builds brands,' host Lydia Chan explores why podcasts achieve trust levels twice that of other media formats. The discussion covers neuroscience research on audio's emotional impact and innovative targeting strategies using psychographic data to reach audiences regardless of content topic relevance.

The episode addresses key marketing challenges, including attribution difficulties and audience engagement in today's fragmented media landscape. Cliff shares actionable case studies, including Marriott's pandemic strategy that combined geographic targeting with lifestyle interests for maximum effectiveness.

Episode nine is now available on Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms. For show notes and additional resources, visit here or follow them on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Casual
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Casual
Become One
Casual
05/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1