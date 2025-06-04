Casual's 'The Audience Connection' Podcast Explores Audio Marketing Strategy

​Casual announced the recent release of episode nine of The Audience Connection Podcast, featuring Cliff Chiet, chief integrated marketing director at iHeartMedia, America's largest audio company.

In 'The Power of Audio: How it influences behaviour and builds brands,' host Lydia Chan explores why podcasts achieve trust levels twice that of other media formats. The discussion covers neuroscience research on audio's emotional impact and innovative targeting strategies using psychographic data to reach audiences regardless of content topic relevance.

The episode addresses key marketing challenges, including attribution difficulties and audience engagement in today's fragmented media landscape. Cliff shares actionable case studies, including Marriott's pandemic strategy that combined geographic targeting with lifestyle interests for maximum effectiveness.

Episode nine is now available on Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms.




