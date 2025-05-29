Casual Recognised as a Clutch Global Leader for Spring 2025

​Casual, a leading video content production company known for creating strategic and impactful visual storytelling, today announced its recognition as a 2025 Spring Clutch Global Award winner for Branded Video Production, Explainer Video Production, 2D Animation, and 3D Animation services by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected through Clutch’s proprietary Ability to Deliver methodology, which evaluates companies based on client feedback, industry expertise, and overall market presence.

This award reflects Casual’s continued commitment to delivering outstanding results for its clients and its reputation for excellence in the industry. Clutch Global Awards represent the highest level of recognition on the platform — reserved for the top 15 companies in each category worldwide.

"Really pleased to pick up this award, and to have kept our unbroken run of 5-star ratings from every single client for another year. Our teams are some of the best in the business. In the last year, we've delivered nearly 1000 projects globally, so to have this level of recognition for all that work reflects the team's amazing capability." said Nick Francis, CEO of Casual. “Thank you to all our clients and to Clutch for providing this framework.”

“The companies named Clutch Global Award winners this spring have demonstrated an exceptional ability to deliver for their clients,” said Mike Beares, Clutch founder and CEO. “Their dedication to quality, innovation, and service excellence puts them at the very top of their industries and sets a global standard for what buyers should expect from a top-tier partner.”

With offices in New York, Los Angeles, and across EMEA and APAC region, Casual has produced over 8,000 videos for leading global brands including NBA, HSBC, and GoDaddy. The company’s unique blend of strategic thinking, creative storytelling, and in-house production capabilities allows it to consistently deliver content that connects with audiences and drives real business results. Casual has also launched the Audience Connection podcast earlier this year, sharing insights from marketing and comms leaders around the world.

