Carlos Alcaraz Faces off Against His Greatest Rival, the Sun

ISDIN has teamed up with tennis star Carlos Alcaraz for a new campaign titled ‘Magic’, which sees the Grand Slam winner go head-to-head with an unexpected opponent: the sun. Produced by Rebolucion Spain and created in partnership with Barcelona agency SMALL, the spot promotes the brand’s suncare range with cinematic flair. In this David vs Goliath like story, director Andrew De Zen takes a more mythic approach to this concept of the two giants battling each other on the courts.



With Roland Garros around the corner, the team wanted to show the tennis star in a more intimate way against this grand backdrop, and really lean into the perspective of what Carlos is experiencing as he plays. With his notorious tricks and charm on full display. Lensed beautifully by Plan B's Diego Guijarro and colored by BaconX's Hannibal Lang, the two together created imagery that looks like it's pulled out of some sun-baked Mars environment rendering the world of tennis like it's never been seen before. The film ends on Carlos' face and his devilish smile signalling, Roland Garros can't arrive fast enough for the athlete.

