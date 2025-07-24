Canadian Redline Taps Bob’s Your Uncle to Help Drive Awareness

As wildfires force thousands of Canadians from their homes, a new initiative is stepping forward with a scalable, ready-to-roll solution. Canadian Redline, a newly launched non-profit founded by Jack Dawson, has selected Toronto-based creative agency Bob’s Your Uncle to help drive national awareness, funding, and partnerships for its mission: delivering rapid, dignified shelter in the form of RVs and camping trailers to wildfire evacuees.

“As a volunteer firefighter and a resident of northwestern Ontario, I’ve seen the effects of wildfires first-hand. The idea for Canadian Redline sparked during my regular drives from Kenora to Edmonton, where I passed large fields of unused RVs and trailers. There’s a crisis displacing thousands of people—and sitting just down the road are hundreds, if not thousands, of potential shelters going unused," said Jack. "Canadian Redline is about connecting the dots, fast.”

The agency appointment follows an agency search, during which Jack was particularly inspired by Bob’s Your Uncle’s work with Second Harvest Food Rescue and their reputation for transforming ambitious, mission-driven organisations into national powerhouses. “Their ‘heroes to kings’ philosophy resonated deeply,” Jack added.

Bob Froese, founder and chief creative officer at Bob’s Your Uncle, said the agency didn’t hesitate, “This is one of those rare opportunities where creativity can immediately serve humanity. Canadian Redline is timely, urgently needed, and entirely feasible.”

Already, Canadian Redline is in active conversations with major RV manufacturers, distributors, and national retailers exploring the donation of units, parking space, and operational support. The charity aims to build a fleet of 300+ units and serve more than 300 displaced families in its first year—an effort that would ease the strain on traditional emergency shelters.

In addition to launching a national awareness campaign, Bob’s Your Uncle will help drive partner development and fundraising efforts. Interested organisations and supporters are encouraged to contact the agency directly.

This is more than a campaign—it’s a call to action.