Bob’s Your Uncle Named Agency of Record for Church’s Texas Chicken in Canada

Toronto-based independent agency Bob’s Your Uncle has been named the Canadian agency of record for Church’s Texas Chicken. The new partnership builds on the agency’s deep expertise in the food and beverage sector and its track record of driving growth for category-leading quick service restaurant (QSR) brands.

Church’s Texas Chicken has had a presence in Canada since 1978, and following a period of strong growth, is now focused on accelerating that momentum. Bob’s Your Uncle will lead strategy, creative, media, social, and digital efforts to support Church’s continued brand expansion across the country.

“Church’s has a clear vision for growth, and we’re excited to help bring it to life with strategic, insight-driven work,” said Bob Froese, partner and chief creative officer at Bob’s Your Uncle. “It aligns perfectly with our focus on helping ambitious brands translate momentum into long-term success.

“Bob’s Your Uncle brings a deep understanding of the QSR space and a proven ability to elevate brand visibility. We’re confident their strategic approach and creativity will help accelerate our growth plans in Canada,” said Gregg Gallagher, Church’s Texas Chicken’s vice president, Americas.

Bob’s Your Uncle previously played a key role in expanding Popeyes in Canada, helping grow the brand from 20 locations to nearly 400 nationwide. This category expertise, combined with a fully integrated offering, positions the agency well to support Church’s in a competitive, fast-moving market

The AOR assignment follows the recent agency momentum, including new client Sandbagger Holdings and the acquisition of Smaller Agency.

