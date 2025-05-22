Cadbury Goes Big to Celebrate Iconic Taste of Dairy Milk

​Cadbury Dairy Milk has launched ‘It could only be… Cadbury Dairy Milk’, an integrated campaign developed by global creative agency of record VCCP, that aims to celebrate the iconic taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk.



The equity-driving product campaign brings to life the unmistakable slow melting, smooth coating, long lasting taste experience, and is designed to sit alongside the brand’s long-standing ‘There’s a Glass and a Half in Everyone’ brand platform.



The campaign was ideated by VCCP senior creative team Tomás Azoubel Lima and Ana Marques. VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with director Dan Tobin Smith of Dan Tobin Smith Studios who brought the campaign to life with a beautifully crafted film and stunning visuals. Time Based Arts post-produced the campaign.



Every element of the integrated campaign is designed to celebrate and amplify the unmistakable taste experience of Cadbury Dairy Milk. At its heart is a 15” film which simply shows a real Cadbury Dairy Milk chunk melt in slow motion and aims to celebrate the unique taste and in-mouth experience of eating a chunk. The campaign will go live across video on demand, YouTube and social across nine markets globally (including Australia, South Africa, Canada and MENAP).

The campaign launches in the UK today and will run across multiple channels including OLV, YouTube, social media, out-of-home, radio and print.

The national out of home executions are spearheaded by a Piccadilly Lights takeover featuring a 40” film of the iconic chunk melting. This will play every 10 minutes from 19th May to 1st June.



In addition, an immersive 3D soundscape will also accompany the campaign in the UK, running across Spotify, Global Radio and Octave. The podcast ‘Off Menu’ will also run personalised sponsored content during their ad breaks.



Media planning and buying was led by Publicis Media.



​Guilherme Ferreira, global brand VP at Mondelez International said, “‘It could only be Cadbury Dairy Milk’ is the first of its kind - everything you see is real chocolate, celebrating the unique and instantly recognisable taste of a chunk of Cadbury Dairy Milk. When it feels like everyone is turning to AI and CGI, we were proud to create the film using real life filming on set, utilising experts in their craft to demonstrate the deliciousness of Cadbury Dairy Milk.”



​Simon Connor, creative director at VCCP said, “Cadbury Dairy Milk is like no other chocolate - it’s instantly recognisable to millions. Our challenge was to capture that feeling without messing it up. So, we did it the hard way: by hand. We built bespoke rigs, poured real Cadbury chocolate through them, and crafted every shot to show the taste everyone knows and loves. No CGI, no cheats - just proper craft, for a properly iconic chocolate."



​Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, CCOs at VCCP said, “Such an iconic product deserves iconic work that makes its way into the public’s consciousness. Dan and the wonderful team have done this with class and real graft.”



See more work from VCCP here.