senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Trends and Insight in association withSynapse Virtual Production
Group745

CMO Blueprint for Sustainable Growth Benchmark Survey

06/08/2025
11
Share
UNCG and Kantar seek marketers' views to help them shape the future of sustainable marketing

As marketing takes on a more strategic role in advancing sustainability, CMOs and marketing leaders need clear metrics to track progress and demonstrate impact.

That’s why UN Global Compact and Kantar's Sustainable Transformation Practice have launched together the CMO Blueprint for Sustainable Growth Benchmark Survey. This industry-first global benchmark is designed to help marketers assess their performance against peers, identify gaps, and insights to guide strategies.

We’d love your input. The survey is short (about three minutes), fully anonymous, and your responses will help shape the future of sustainable marketing.

👉 Take the survey here

As a thank you, you'll receive early access to the results - insight into how marketers globally are navigating this space and what support they need to lead.

Powered by Kantar, in collaboration with the UN Global Compact.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Kantar
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Kantar
Young and Alone
Yfoundations
23/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1