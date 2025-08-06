As marketing takes on a more strategic role in advancing sustainability, CMOs and marketing leaders need clear metrics to track progress and demonstrate impact.

That’s why UN Global Compact and Kantar's Sustainable Transformation Practice have launched together the CMO Blueprint for Sustainable Growth Benchmark Survey. This industry-first global benchmark is designed to help marketers assess their performance against peers, identify gaps, and insights to guide strategies.

We’d love your input. The survey is short (about three minutes), fully anonymous, and your responses will help shape the future of sustainable marketing.

👉 Take the survey here.

As a thank you, you'll receive early access to the results - insight into how marketers globally are navigating this space and what support they need to lead.

Powered by Kantar, in collaboration with the UN Global Compact.