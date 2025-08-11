senckađ
news
CICLOPE Awards Names 2025 Executive Jury

11/08/2025
Executive Jury lineup for the 2025 CICLOPE Awards has now been announced in full, ahead of the entry deadline on Friday, 15th August

The leading international talent on the 2025 CICLOPE Awards Executive Jury has now been announced in full.

This year’s judging will be a meeting of the best minds in the business, with representatives from culture-shaping companies including Revolver, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, DIVISION, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Mattel, BWGTBLD, Apple, Droga5, SMUGGLER and more lined up to watch the work.

Deliberations will begin online, bringing together 200 top producers, creatives, directors, editors, marketing executives, and industry experts from more than 30 different countries.

The Executive Jury will then gather for the final round of judging held live in Berlin. There they’ll decide the standout commercials, music videos, and short films that will set this year’s benchmark for excellence in craft.

The full profiles of all jury members listed below can be viewed here.

Production

  • Pip Smart, Revolver, executive producer and partner (jury president)
  • Charlie Gatsky-Sinclair, Uncommon Creative Studio, president of brands and entertainment
  • Perry Fair, Mattel, head of creative, IMC
  • Suzanne Hargrove, PRETTYBIRD, vice president and executive producer
  • Taísa Malouf, production designer
  • Philipp Ramhofer, BWGTBLD, founding partner and CEO
  • Alberto Ponte, Someplace, co-founder and CCO
  • Fredrik Bond, Stink, director


Post Production and Animation


Music Videos


Sound and Music


Ideas and Innovation


Special Categories

Winners will be announced on stage at the CICLOPE Awards ceremony, held in the historic UdK Konzertsaal on the closing night of CICLOPE Festival 2025, Thursday 9th October.

There’s only one more week to enter before the deadline on Friday 15th August. The Entry Kit is available to download here, and New Talent and Unsigned Director rates are offered alongside regular entry fees.

