CICLOPE Awards Names 2025 Executive Jury

The leading international talent on the 2025 CICLOPE Awards Executive Jury has now been announced in full.
This year’s judging will be a meeting of the best minds in the business, with representatives from culture-shaping companies including Revolver, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, DIVISION, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Mattel, BWGTBLD, Apple, Droga5, SMUGGLER and more lined up to watch the work.
Deliberations will begin online, bringing together 200 top producers, creatives, directors, editors, marketing executives, and industry experts from more than 30 different countries.
The Executive Jury will then gather for the final round of judging held live in Berlin. There they’ll decide the standout commercials, music videos, and short films that will set this year’s benchmark for excellence in craft.
The full profiles of all jury members listed below can be viewed here.
Production
- Pip Smart, Revolver, executive producer and partner (jury president)
- Charlie Gatsky-Sinclair, Uncommon Creative Studio, president of brands and entertainment
- Perry Fair, Mattel, head of creative, IMC
- Suzanne Hargrove, PRETTYBIRD, vice president and executive producer
- Taísa Malouf, production designer
- Philipp Ramhofer, BWGTBLD, founding partner and CEO
- Alberto Ponte, Someplace, co-founder and CCO
- Fredrik Bond, Stink, director
Post Production and Animation
- Lauren Hertzberg, Cut+Run, managing partner (jury president)
- Melissa Culligan, Epoch Films, owner and managing executive producer
- Marilena Vatseri, NOMINT, executive producer and creative partner
- Enca Kaul, Parliament, founding partner
- Rodrigo Valdes, Superprime, director
- Simona Cristea, Coffee & TV, creative director of colour
- Fabian Barz, Innocean Berlin, head of production and business affairs
- Patricia Gaglioni, Wieden+Kennedy São Paulo, head of integrated production
Music Videos
- Jules de Chateleux, DIVISION, founding partner (jury president)
- Lana Senaoui, ProdCo, director
- Mah Ferraz, Church Edit, film editor and co-founder
- Precious Mahaga, Riff Raff Films, global head of music video
- Theresa Adebiyi, Studio Island (Island Records & EMI Records), head of creative
- Fady Salame, UNIT+SOFA, executive producer and founder
- Sebastian Lyman, Anomaly Berlin, executive creative director
- YUCA, The Youth, Directors
Sound and Music
- Rachel Hough, String and Tins, CEO and managing director (Jury President)
- Michael Refuerzo, Beats by Dre, Apple Inc., global head of production
- Simon Heeger, 2WEI, CEO and founder
- Sophie Gold, ELEANOR, president
- Manuel Iljitsch, JOAN Creative, group creative director
- Martin Jalfen, Roma, director and co-founder
- Sara Dunlop, The Corner Shop, writer and director
Ideas and Innovation
- Brent Anderson, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, global CCO (Jury President)
- Sue Yeon Ahn, SMUGGLER, managing director
- Nick Ball, MJZ, director
- Motonori Sugiyama, Droga5 Tokyo, Accenture Song, executive creative director
- Ezequiel Ortiz, Rebolucion, CEO and partner
- Jeannette Bohné, Serviceplan Berlin, managing director creative
- Cindy Richter, Lufthansa, head of marketing
- Matthew Carey, Google Creative Lab
Special Categories
- Dom Thomas, Object & Animal, managing partner (Jury President)
- Micah Walker, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, founder and chief creative officer
- Jaime Tan, On, global head of production
- Germain Robin, Ocurens, managing director
- Catherine Baikousis, ANORAK, managing partner
- Zee Ntuli, Darling Films South Africa, director
- Pavla Burgetova Callegari, Compass Rose, founder and executive producer
- Lora Schulson, 72andSunny, head of production and PAL, North America
Winners will be announced on stage at the CICLOPE Awards ceremony, held in the historic UdK Konzertsaal on the closing night of CICLOPE Festival 2025, Thursday 9th October.
There’s only one more week to enter before the deadline on Friday 15th August. The Entry Kit is available to download here, and New Talent and Unsigned Director rates are offered alongside regular entry fees.