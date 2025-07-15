You Do Not Need Years to Build Creative Confidence, You Need 24 Hours at Cannes Young Lions

What started as a side quest turned into the biggest 'yes' of our careers so far.



The Globe and Mail’s Young Lions program is one of the most competitive national programs designed to replicate the intensity of Cannes: a 24-hour sprint to crack the brief with no sleep and pure adrenaline. Making the shortlist is a major feat. But winning gold and earning the chance to represent Canada on the global stage was beyond anything we imagined. It was a privilege and also a proving ground. A chance to show just how bold and world-class Canadian creative can be.



Like many of you, we’re drawn to this industry because it’s fast, expressive, and full of possibility. Young Lions condensed all of that into one unforgettable, full-throttle day. In just 24 hours, we were solving real problems with no time to second guess. It forced us to focus, think on our feet, and trust our gut, revealing a lot about our creative edge, and ourselves, in the process.



We walked away with more than just a win. We left with three lessons every young professional should take into their own big sprint, whether it’s an industry competition, a new gig, or the start of a new week.



You Can’t Control the Chaos, But You Can Choose Who You Face It With



Cannes is overwhelming in the most exhilarating way. Talks, parties, activations, field trips, surprise concerts. There is so much happening all at once, it is impossible to plan your day perfectly. The best thing you can do is come with no expectations and say yes to (almost) everything.



In the midst of all the chaos, it was the people who left the biggest mark on us. Connecting with minds from all over the world, hearing their stories, and understanding what drives them. It felt like a crash course in the global creative industry. Everyone we met was proud to share what they are building, and there was so much support and celebration for young talent. It made the industry feel a lot smaller, in the best way.



But no amount of planning could have prepared us for the curveballs Young Lions would throw once the clock started. We had studied past winning work, built a repository of our favourite case studies, even prepped a skeleton deck to hit the ground running. But the biggest obstacles had nothing to do with the brief itself. It was the unexpected challenges that come with working under pressure in a foreign environment.



Unreliable Wi-Fi. Technology issues. Trying to track down food when every minute counts. The pressure is not just creative, it is logistical.

That is where having the right teammate makes all the difference. While we haven’t had a chance to work on the same projects, we’ve built a strong friendship at work. That foundation brought compassion and humour to the process, which is critical in a 24-hour sprint. But when it was time to focus, we knew how to switch gears and get down to business. And outside of the competition, experiencing Cannes together made the entire week that much more special. That is the beauty of this industry. It can be chaotic, but it is built on collaboration, and you are never expected to navigate it alone.

Bold Ideas Require Restraint - Less is More

Competing with the best young talent in the world and presenting to an international jury pushed us to confront a tough question. What makes a creative idea stand out on the global stage?

What we learned is that the strongest ideas don’t hide behind complexity or layers of explanation. They resonate because they’re rooted in a simple, human truth. Cultures may vary, but emotions like hope, fear, pride, and belonging are universal.

It takes restraint to pare an idea down to its powerful essence and have confidence to believe it can stand alone. At Cannes, those were the ideas that rose to the top: sharp, human, and unignorable.



It also made us rethink how we define bold. Bold is not always about being provocative. Sometimes bold is having the discipline to remove the extra, stop justifying, and believe your core idea is strong enough to earn attention anywhere.



Pressure Builds Creative Confidence Faster Than Time Ever Will



If you’re thinking about entering next year, do it. Back yourself. This is your shot to think big, take risks, and see how far you can stretch under real pressure. You’ll learn more in 24 hours than you expect and are pushed to level up fast.



The truth is, most of us do not face that kind of tension in our day-to-day roles. Young Lions forces it. You’re handed raw creative accountability. There’s no time to overthink, second guess, or hide behind your title. You have to be a strategist, a copywriter, an art director, and a presenter, all at the same time. You have to decide to love your idea and speak to it like you know it inside out, even when you are exhausted and every second counts.



That kind of pressure builds instincts fast. It teaches you how to simplify your thinking and sell it in a way that sticks. But more than anything, it builds the kind of creative confidence that will change how you show up in the room, and how you show up in this industry, long after the competition ends.



Young voices don't just belong, they are essential to the ad world. But it's on you to earn your spot. You have to show up, believe in yourself, and make your mark. Young Lions, or any industry competition, is the place to start.

