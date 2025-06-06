Budweiser Cracks Open Global Celebrations for FIFA Club World Cup

​Budweiser has unveiled its new global platform ‘Celebration in the Making’ and full campaign details as the Official Global Beer Sponsor of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. This summer, as football supporters around the globe bring their energy to the groundbreaking tournament, Budweiser will be there to elevate celebrations at every stage – from the opening touch to the final whistle, and beyond.

To inspire celebrations from the start, Budweiser is officially kicking off the platform with a new film set to an iconic score, and announces the return of its acclaimed ‘Bring Home The Bud’ campaign to deliver the ultimate prize of free beer for the winning club* and its supporters. Budweiser will also leverage exclusive FIFA-created ‘Celebration of the Match’ content featuring the top celebrations from each matchday, and has released new LTO tournament-inspired packaging and designs on its products.

“In partnership with FIFA, Budweiser has been celebrating football culture and its legions of fans for nearly 40 years, and we’re proud to launch this global platform to match the energy, scale and excitement of this unique competition,” said Richard Oppy, global president, Premium Company at AB InBev, brewer of Budweiser. “Whether it’s being in a local pub at match kickoff or being in a packed stadium cheering the return of a champion club, Budweiser will be there to ensure every moment of this FIFA Club World Cup feels like an epic celebration in the making.”

Bring Home The Bud

Budweiser's celebrated ‘Bring Home The Bud’ campaign first debuted during the FIFA World Cup 2022™ and then again for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, giving fans of those winning countries a celebration fitting of a world champion: free beer for those of a legal drinking age.

The ‘Bring Home The Bud’ football tradition continues this tournament, as the signature Budweiser-branded red beer crates are already making appearances in cities across Brazil, UK, and China to build excitement for the ultimate payoff for the winning club* and its home supporters.

In the UK, the ‘Bring Home The Bud’ crate will be taken to Manchester and London (6th and 7th June), the home cities of both British clubs in the FIFA Club World Cup, celebrating the start of the biggest moment in club football yet. ‘Bring Home the Bud’ will also be celebrated in London’s Flat Iron Square, Budweiser’s fan zone for the tournament. Here, A Budweiser crate will be turned into a bar, giving fans the chance to get a taste of what’s to come if their team wins the FIFA Club World Cup, supported with merch giveaways and other football challenges.

Details about how ‘Bring Home The Bud’ will come to life for the winning club will continue to unfold throughout the tournament. To learn more, visit here.

Unleashing Celebration in the Making

Budweiser channels the passion and raw energy of football fans in its new :30 film, ‘ThunderBud,’ set to AC/DC’s legendary ‘Thunderstruck.’ The spot captures the electricity of a crowded stadium, and the energy that raises fans and players alike toward victory.

In a first-of-its-kind integration, Budweiser will celebrate standout moments on the pitch through ‘Celebration of the Match’ content created by FIFA for each matchday, which Budweiser will amplify across social media. Fans will have the chance to vote online for their favorite highlights — whether it’s an unbelievable goal or a game-saving goalkeeper stop — tying the emotional pinnacle of each match to the idea that fans are the ones who power the game.

The Beer of Celebration

Unique for this year’s tournament, Budweiser has launched limited-edition LTO packaging at retail for Budweiser with an updated crest and creed, crafted to include bespoke gold elements for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™.

As the Official Beer of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Budweiser continues its legacy of championing football and fan passion on the world’s biggest stages, elevating celebrations wherever the game is played.

