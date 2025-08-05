senckađ
Browns Builds Back-to-School Fantasy with a Surrealist Twist

05/08/2025
Les Enfants' LE GED gets creative carte blanche and signs a surreal fall tale for Browns shoes

As the Back to School period approaches fast and various retailers will compete for the students’ and young adults’ consideration, Browns sets the tone in its latest campaign platform imagined by Le GED and Harrison Fun Studio.

The creative/director creates an oneiric world straight out of a Magritte painting where the retailer’s numerous brands and offers are showcased within the confines of a group of eccentric’s manor. Fusing baroque and postmodernism esthetics, the group quite literally uses, bathes in, communicates with, hunts, cooks and basically worships SHOES to the point of making them their everyday appliances. The series of vignettes progressively installs a universe scalling in absurdity and shoebsession right up until the finale snapping the audience back to reality... FALL is coming and Browns may just make it the one of your dreams.

The concept has taken over the communication ecosystem of Browns Shoes in Quebec and ROC, resulting in OOH placements in the biggest Qc malls to in-store installations, magazine pictures to micro social posts using each vignette of the spot as a singular expression of the idea.

"It’s quite unique to build a trusting relationship so quick with clients and for them to click and collaborate in complete understanding of a vision. I feel like this is a perfect expression on how we can build unique campaigns when we dare go bold. Already can’t wait to keep this going!" concluded Le GED.

Credits
