Britannia Milk Bikis Breaks Biscuits to Celebrate Tamil Nadu Day

To celebrate Tamil Nadu Day, Britannia Milk Bikis, one of the most loved brands in the state, has launched one of their most hyperlocal campaigns to date - ‘A Bite of TN’.



Conceptualised by Talented, the campaign cleverly taps into a unique cultural habit that has existed in the state for decades - biting around the flower borders and the logo of Milk Bikis Classic, available exclusively in Tamil Nadu. This everyday habit has taken the centre stage, with Britannia biting their own biscuits in the shape of Tamil Nadu’s cultural icons, brought to life through print ads, striking billboards and a film.

From Thalaivar’s glasses to Madurai malli (jasmine), ‘A Bite of TN’ features 80 billboards spread across 19 districts. These directional billboards, filtered by pincodes, point people to 80 distinct spots. A cultural curation of iconic landmarks, pop-culture legends, sub-cultures, food spots and parks, the campaign doubles up as a travel guide for all things Tamil Nadu. The print leg goes further with 13 district-specific creatives - each a starter pack to that city’s hidden gems.

This pincode approach to hyperlocal campaigns isn’t new for Britannia. Commenting on the intent for going so deep into the state’s cultural fabric, Siddharth Gupta, general manager at Britannia, says, “Britannia Milk Bikis is part of Tamil Nadu’s traditions for generations, with close to 50% households consuming it every month during moments shared with their loved ones. We feel a deep sense of gratitude for the love Tamil Nadu has shown us, and ‘A Bite of TN’ is a small tribute to that bond. With this campaign, we are celebrating the cultural nuances that make Tamil Nadu so special, through the lens of a biscuit that’s loved and lived here. It’s our way of staying connected and further deepening our relationship with the people who’ve made Milk Bikis what it is today.”

Ria Sharma, brand strategy, and Aaliya Sheikh, creative, at Talented said, “‘A Bite of TN’ is a campaign that only a brand that has grown up with the state can pull off. Along with our media partners, we plotted out over a hundred unique spots and used Google Maps to understand their proximity to our billboards. Each creative is unique and contextualized to the landmark it is located near. With every Milk Bikis and TN collaboration, we continue to push the boundaries of hyperlocal creativity every year.”

Ronak Chugh, director, Rooted Films, commented, “What truly makes a place if not for its sights, sounds, scents, its people, and its spirit. That's why we celebrated Tamil Nadu, the state I was born and brought up in, with a stop-motion animation featuring bitten Milk Bikis and a vibrant folk+Kollywood+Gaana inspired song. Our favourite part? Playfully rhyming 'Dei' (an informal way to call a friend) with 'Tamil Nadu Day' in the lyrics, adding an extra layer of a relatable conversational touch.”

Britannia Milk Bikis has a deep-rooted relationship with the state of Tamil Nadu spanning decades. This hyperlocal creativity has been previously seen in campaigns like Anaivarukkum, Adengappa and Flashback Pack, which drew on regional insights celebrating the state's rich linguistic diversity and regional pride, building on the longstanding brand love and connection it has with the region.

