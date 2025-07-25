Bollywood Stars Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Have 10 Minutes to BigBasket

Fans of Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are finally getting what Bollywood never delivered, both sisters on screen together, thanks to BigBasket’s new ad films conceptualised by Talented.



The campaign features three films rooted in nostalgia. The first features a tongue twister from Kareena Kapoor’s cult classics. The second references Karisma Kapoor’s most iconic dance move and a double role that recreates her vintage on-screen persona. The third, and perhaps most surprising, has the sisters singing together with no post-production re-dubs necessary.

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor said, “Revisiting some of our iconic avatars together was joyfully nostalgic. Rarely do we feature in the script. We can shake a leg, but singing was a new experiment for us! 20 second ads are nothing like movies, we too are challenged with ‘quick deliveries’ in our performance.”

BigBasket is turning its celebrity endorsers into musicians. After cricketing A-lister Virat Kohli, and now Bollywood’s iconic sister-duo performing the brand’s catchy jingle, '10 minutes means BigBasket.'

On the creative approach, Raagaleena Sripada, marketing head at BigBasket Retail, said, “Our partnership with Karisma and Kareena Kapoor marks a strategic step in evolving BigBasket’s communication. The objective was clear: to drive home the message that BigBasket now delivers groceries in just 10 minutes. The Kapoor sisters bring relatability that helps us connect with a wide and diverse consumer base, while reinforcing the speed, ease, and reliability of our service.”

​Aarushi Periwal and Krisha Kakad, creative and brand strategy at Talented, add, “Karisma and Kareena don’t just live in our memories, they are part of our GIFs, our stickers, our Saturday night dance moves, our favourite one-liners. Casting them together felt less like a creative decision and more like unlocking something that was waiting to happen. We wrapped BigBasket's 10-minute delivery promise in shared nostalgia, let the sisters step back into their iconic roles we have loved them in, and reimagined moments that still make us smile. What emerged was 20 seconds that stayed with you much longer.”

The Kapoor sisters will continue to appear on digital and TV screens, with a fourth film featuring the duo set to release later this year. The campaign films are produced by First December Films and directed by Siddarth Sen, whose storytelling brought warmth and charm to this nostalgia-driven concept.

