Born Social Hires Chiara Trecchi as First Head of Production

Global social media agency Born Social has appointed Chiara Trecchi as its first ever head of production, in a move that signals the agency’s evolution beyond social towards integrated, multi-format creativity.



Chiara joins following a period of rapid growth and a surge in production demand at Born Social, with over 100 shoots completed by the end of 2023 alone. Her hire comes as the agency continues to build out its 'social-first, not social-only' approach, working across formats including TV, out of home, experiential and live events for brands such as Barclays, Guinness and Smirnoff.



With 12+ years of production experience, Chiara was most recently head of production at technology and marketing services agency DEPT, where she oversaw a high volume of multi-format campaigns across TV, social, OOH and influencer content, for clients including eBay, Just Eat and PepsiCo. She is known for her calm leadership style, eye for craft and ability to build high-performing production teams. She has previously held roles at VCCP, RAPP and the Design Council.



Reporting into Paddy Smith, chief creative officer at Born Social, Chiara will lead a team of 10 and be responsible for expanding the agency’s production capabilities beyond social and into other media. Her remit includes workflow optimisation, team leadership, upskilling talent and client delivery.



Paddy Smith, chief creative officer, Born Social, said, “Chiara brings a depth of experience that’s rare to find - spanning social, TV, out-of-home and live events. As we continue to evolve into a creative agency with social at its heart, that breadth is exactly what we need. She has a sharp eye for excellence and leads with clarity, energy and a genuine ability to nurture teams, to help them create the best work of their career. This is a big step forward for Born, and I couldn't be more excited.”



Chiara Trecchi, new head of production at Born Social, added, “Born Social is at such an exciting stage. The creative ambition is clear, the values run deep and there is real momentum across the agency. What drew me in was the chance to lead a team where social thinking is not just about platforms but about understanding people, using insight and culture to shape bold, relevant ideas. I’m excited to build on what already exists, developing and expanding the work as we grow into new creative territory.”

