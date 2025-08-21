Bonaparte Expands Talent Roster with Stuart McIntyre and NDA Paris

​Bonapartehas signed director Stuart McIntyre for DACH region and NDA, a Parisian photographer and director duo for the US and DACH market.

Stuart McIntyre brings a wealth of experience in both commercial and narrative filmmaking. His work has been featured in campaigns for Gatorade, Apple, Adidas, Samsung, and Budweiser consistently balancing high-end visuals with human-centred storytelling. Stuart is celebrated for his ability to craft nuanced emotional arcs, whether in a 60-second ad or a longer format piece. His filmography includes short films and brand work recognised by D&AD, Cannes Lions, and the One Show.

Stuart has been screened at TIFF, recognised at Cannes, and most recently wrapped the acclaimed music video for Sam Fender’s People Watching.

“Bonaparte is all about the people. Creativity is built on human connection, shared perspective, and meaningful collaboration, which makes Stuart a perfect fit for us” said Nico Kreis co-founder.

“Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage, excited to expand it with Bonaparte!” said Stuart.

NDA is a Paris based team of director and photographer brothers Edwin and Melvyn Bonnaffé. NDA was born out of a desire to create parallel worlds. Influenced by the movies of their childhood, NDA creates a surreal, narrative, colourful, ordinary, fantasy world that constantly explores the limitations of reality. The new technologies allow them to push further their imagination by creating fictional universes and characters. They’ve worked with Vogue Italia, Adidas, Urban Outfitters, Fortnite and Mini. They will be represented by Bonaparte for the US and DACH market.

“What we love about NDA Paris is that they are a powerful duo who constantly push themselves to turn their visions into reality. Running a 3D/CGI house, they use their deep knowledge of post-production to fully realise even the most ambitious ideas. We´re excited to welcome them to the family, and to open doors for them in the US and DACH market, where there’s no doubt they’ll push their creative boundaries even further.” said Rachel Jiam, head of photo.

“It all happened so naturally, one minute we were strangers, the next it felt like we’d known each other for years. That night over dinner, there was no pretending, just easy laughter and a mix of people who fit together effortlessly. Bonaparte already feels like such a great match for us.” said NDA.

