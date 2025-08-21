senckađ
news
Group745

Maria Sharapova Journey's Through Furniture Design for Rove Concepts

21/08/2025
Boldly’s Roxanna Dunlop directs the tennis legend for the lifestyle and home furnishings brand

Boldly’s Roxanna Dunlop directs tennis legend Maria Sharapova in new Rove Concepts campaign in LA.

The LA-based, Toronto-born director brought her signature lifestyle and celebrity touch to this ethereal campaign, accented by beautiful cinematography from Tammy Santos.

The campaign is part of a new series of ‘journeys’ created by the Vancouver-based Rove Concepts, promoting their line of lifestyle and home furnishings, helmed by their internal creative team, and building on a strong relationship with Boldly, a Canadian film production company with roots in Vancouver as well.

With a background as an actor, director Roxanna Dunlop tapped into her own history and work to help bring Maria’s best on screen talents forward, despite a limited schedule to capture all the required campaign assets. The production team worked efficiently and with care and collaboration, delivering a great experience for brand, celeb, and audience alike.

The campaign goes live on Rove Social channels with assets across web and digital.

Boldly is recognised in the Top five Canadian Production Companies of 2024 by LBB Online. Boasting multiple staff-pick award winning, and multiple SXSW Jury Prize winning productions across commercials, music videos, and short narrative films. Boldly operates in Toronto and Vancouver, bringing together North American and Canadian talent with a problem-solving approach and a human touch.

