Blue Zoo Animation Studio Unveils Diverse Roster of Directors for Advertising

​Blue Zoo Animation Studio, the multi-BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning, B Corp-certified company renowned for its compelling storytelling and world-class studio culture, has announced an expansion of its shortform and advertising team with a brand-new roster of animation directors. This curated group brings a vast array of styles and animation techniques, offering creative solutions for every advertising need.

In an era increasingly dominated by AI, Blue Zoo is doubling down on its commitment to human talent and creativity. As a B Corp-certified studio, the studio continues to prioritise ethical practices and the well-being of its team, extending this philosophy to its new collaborators. This new line-up of talented people champions the diverse range of artistic expression, showcasing a bold collection of directors whose unique visions will push the boundaries of animated advertising.

"We are incredibly proud to assemble such an exceptional roster of world-class talent," says Nicky Flemming, executive producer for Blue Zoo. "This expansion significantly broadens the range of styles and genres we can offer, which means we have the perfect creative voice for any project! We believe in the power of human ingenuity, and this roster is a testament to the vibrant and varied creativity within the animation community."

The new directors bring a wealth of experience and distinct artistic approaches. Among them is Ines Pagniez, who, after a decade in 3D animation, transitioned to the charming style of plasticine stop-motion. Her work is characterful, playful, and colourful, as seen in a nationwide Monabanq 360 Campaign in France and collaborations with clients like The New Yorker and McDonald's France. Also joining the roster is Robert Strange, a true mixed-media mastermind known for his sharp humour and slapstick absurdity. Robert's comedic timing and eye for craft across 2D, 3D, live-action, and mixed media have led him to direct character-driven work for Adidas, Mini Cheddars, BBC, and Channel 4, as well as music videos for artists like Tinie Tempah and Hot Chip. The roster further boasts Danny Capozzi, a BAFTA-nominated director, animation director, stop motion animator, and designer whose extensive client list includes Aardman Animation, Havas Lynx, Wieden+ Kennedy, Disney, BBC, Unilever, and MTV, among many other top-tier agencies and brands across the UK, Europe, and USA. These talented artists and many more join Blue Zoo’s Shortform and Advertising team.

In combination with this world-class roster, through the use of creative technology and 25 years of continuous experimental innovation, Blue Zoo has the experience and agility to allow for rapid turnaround, adaptability to changing briefs, efficient delivery across multiple platforms, especially relevant for fast-paced multi-platform advertising campaigns.

This move underscores Blue Zoo's dedication to fostering human talent and delivering innovative, high-quality animation that stands out from the crowd.

To view and browse all our Director's work, visit the director's website.