Armadillo has celebrated not one, but two accolades at the Travel Marketing Awards 2025.



After its submissions made up 40% of the inaugural shortlist for the new Best Use of CRM, Armadillo's Oceans of Inspiration project for Disney came in 3rd– before The Welcome Journey That Listens won the category to bring home the box for P&O Cruises.



Check out here how Armadillo turned CRM into a super touchpoint for the travel sector.