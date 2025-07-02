Big Zuu Channels Iconic TV Chef in Gousto's 'The Bare'

Creative PR agency, The Romans has launched its first campaign for leading recipe box brand, Gousto. ‘The Bare’ sees rapper, chef and food equality campaigner, Big Zuu, channel his intense, moody side to take on the role of ‘head chef’.



‘The Bare’ is a brand new recipe range inspired by iconic on-screen dishes from a certain Chicago-based, fan-favourite TV show set to return this month, including THAT viral crisp-topped omelette.



But behind the recipes lies a more urgent purpose: raising money for Trussell to support people who’d otherwise go without the bare essentials this summer. It comes as the charity's ‘The Cost of Hardship & Hunger’ report reveals that over the summer, food banks in the Trussell community are expected to support a child with emergency food every 41 seconds.



To launch the campaign, Big Zuu, has taken on the role of ‘head chef’ in a film evocative of a fast-paced, intense professional kitchen working to fulfil orders and raise important funds.

The film was captured by FEED and director Dan Ruttley, with photography taken by Serpell-Rand Photography.

Carlie Wittred, head of brand and comms at Gousto, said, "Following the runaway success of a certain Chicago-based TV show, we’ve seen social media awash with fans wanting to take inspiration from its most iconic dishes.



“We wanted to tap into that hype by making it easy for food lovers to recreate cult-favourite recipes at home with Gousto, while also using it as an opportunity to support the vital work of food banks in the Trussell community.”



​Dan Roberts, creative director at The Romans said, “The best ideas don’t just entertain, they feed real change. Turning this year’s most anticipated streaming release into The Bare with Gousto has been a dream brief: sharp, timely, and genuinely meaningful. It’s rare to see an idea make it from pitch to plate unchanged and rarer still with this level of creative bravery and purpose. Credit to Gousto for backing it all the way, and to Trussell for believing in us and our continued relationship as well as the vital work they do. This is what happens when brand, belief, and bold ideas collide.”

