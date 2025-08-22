Beyond Advertising: Mamma Team Entertainment News

From debut features to award-winning shorts, the team at Mamma Teamshare its latest news on its fiction productions.

AGRESTES – Now in Production

Bàrbara Farré, winner of the Gaudí Award for Best Short Film with The Last Virgin, makes her feature debut with 'Agrestes', a fantasy drama about adolescence, fear, and belonging. Starring Iria del Río, Roger Casamajor, and newcomer Maria Schwinning, the film follows Atenea, a young girl who has grown up isolated with other children without families.

When she is placed with a foster family, she finally begins to imagine a future where she belongs. But as the threat of exclusion looms, her fear of being left behind pushes her to take unimaginable steps in order to hold on to this new life.

With a script by Bàrbara Farré and Alberto Dexeus, 'Agrestes' is being filmed across locations in Barcelonès and Girona. Produced by MIMOSA, Sumendi, Lágrima Films, Kabak Films, and Mamma Team, with the participation of 3Cat, Filmin, and Movistar Plus, and supported by ICAA and ICEC. National distribution will be handled by A Contracorriente Films, with a release planned for 2026.





SER UN HOMBRE – Awarded Best National Short Film

Directed by Lucas Parra and produced by Sumendi in co-production with Mamma Team, Kabak Films, and Roma, 'Ser un hombre' had its premiere at the Almagro International Film Festival - an official Goya Awards qualifying festival. Distributed by Selected Films and financed by ICAA, the short won the prize for Best National Short Film.

You can watch the trailer now here.​





I WALKED THROUGH A WALL – Official Selection at FICVI

Written and directed by Pablo Larcuen, 'I Walked Through a Wall' is produced by Heaven in co-production with Mamma Team and Roma, and distributed by Selected Films. The short has been officially selected for the competition at FICVI, the Vila-seca International Short Film Festival, a qualifying festival for the Spanish Film Academy.