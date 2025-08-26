Bed Head Transforms Self-Expression Into a City-Wide Statement of Pride

Bed Head, the original rebel hair brand known for its innovative line of haircare and styling products, pulled up to Austin Pride louder, bolder, and more unapologetic than ever. True to its mission of challenging conformity and empowering individuality, Bed Head launched the ‘Hold Your Head High’ experience at the Pride festival on August 23 with a salon inspired activation that vibrantly celebrated fearless self-expression, bold hair, and unapologetic queerness.

Republic Square Park in downtown Austin played host to a giant pop-up salon constructed by Bed Head - a sponsor of Austin Pride 2025 - and its agency partners, Lucky Generals NY and Cream. The Hold Your Head High activation - the inaugural US collaboration between the haircare giant and Lucky Generals’ New York office - invited pride-goers to be the centre of attention with a giant, interactive pop-up salon where they could get their hair touched up with Bed Head products and strike an iconic pose for all Austin Pride to see – literally. Each participant’s image was projected onto a massive seven’ LED sphere towering over the installation, turning individual self-expression into a collective celebration.

Built in partnership with Good Company, the activation created an extended reality experience where guests could see themselves on the LED sphere in real time. The fisheye approach of the camera was customised for the salon and sphere, giving the whole setup a uniquely identifiable look.

“In a moment when visibility and solidarity matter more than ever, we’re proud to stand tall with the LGBTQIA+ community,” said MarKetha Rosborough, head of brand marketing at Bed Head. For almost 30 years, Bed Head has been about empowering unapologetic individuality. We see that spirit beautifully alive at Austin Pride – a place where people are free to be their most authentic and creative selves. We’re here to amplify every headstrong voice.”

Bed Head’s global media agency, Cream, amplified the activation by creating a talent-led campaign to extend its digital footprint. Texas drag queen extraordinaire Cyn City styled guests’ hair at the salon station, while iconic queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race - season 14’s Kerri Colby and seasons eight and nine’s Cynthia Lee Fontaine, both fresh from reappearances on All Stars 10 - embodied fearless beauty and individuality, bringing the brand’s rebellious spirit to life.

"Beauty is power, and for me, it starts at the crown - literally. Whether I’m on stage or on the street, my hair tells a story. Bed Head gives people the tools to express themselves unapologetically, and that kind of fearless beauty? That’s what turns heads and breaks boundaries”, said Kerri.

"Austin is all about bold self-expression, and that’s exactly what this city celebrates best. I’m beyond excited to team up with Bed Head to bring even more color, creativity, and queerness to our streets during Pride. This town was made for moments like this", said Cyn City.

Bed Head has long championed the LGBTQIA+ community - from collaborations with RuPaul’s Drag Race legends to ongoing support for queer creatives and artists. Bed Head is now making a statement at Austin Pride by empowering everyone to let their style define them.

Bed Head invites all Pride-goers to hold their heads high - and let their hair speak volumes. For more information, visit here.

