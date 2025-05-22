BarkleyOKRP Named Agency of Record for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

​BarkleyOKRP has been named agency of record (AOR) for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (Inspire), the leading medical technology provider of innovative obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) treatment, following a formal review process managed by consultancy Pile. The agency will lead creative, strategy, media, public relations, CRM and customer experience to drive awareness of Inspire’s transformative treatment for OSA.

“To work alongside the passionate and visionary team at Inspire is exactly the kind of opportunity our team lives for,” said Katy Hornaday, chief executive officer at BarkleyOKRP. “This is an incredible innovation, and tens of millions of people suffer from OSA. So, we can’t wait to flex this fully integrated team to find that audience, tell this story, and help all those people discover a product that could actually change their lives.”

Inspire decided to consolidate its marketing efforts under BarkleyOKRP after a rigorous multi-agency pitch. What set BarkleyOKRP apart was its culture-first approach, seamless cross-practice integration, and bold, creative thinking.

“Our decision to bring on BarkleyOKRP was rooted in an immediate trust we felt in their creative vision that aligns with the bold direction we’re continuing to take our brand,” said Carlton Weatherby, chief strategy and growth officer at Inspire. “The ability to bring together media, strategy, and creative under one roof—through a truly integrated team—gives us confidence we’ve found the right partner.”

Inspire, led by chairman and chief executive officer Tim Herbert, is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialisation of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with OSA. Its proprietary Inspire® therapy is the first and only FDA, EU MDR and PDMA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA and is designed for patients who have tried and struggled with traditional CPAP therapy.

