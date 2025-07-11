Sugardale Dog Dares You to Go Bun-Believable This Summer

When it comes to summer grilling, there’s nothing more iconic than the good old fashioned American hot dog. Yet in recent years, this beloved frank has fallen behind the likes of burgers, steak, and chicken.

In fact, less than half of Americans would add a hot dog to their ideal barbecue plate.

Why? Because while the barbecue grill has become a place to create and innovate, the humble hot dog has been left behind. Many see hot dogs as boredom in a bun.

But in actuality, hot dogs are the ultimate meat-based canvas for culinary creativity and edible self-expression.

That’s why Sugardale, family-owned hot dog makers of over 100 years, and BarkleyOKRP are finally stepping up to the plate—setting out to reclaim hot dogs’ throne as the grill’s #1 meat.

How? By reimagining what a hot dog topping can be—inspiring a new generation of hot dog lovers with a bold CTA so daring and audacious it can’t be ignored.

They don’t just dare you. They don’t just double dog dare you.

They SUGARDALE Dog Dare You to be fearless with your frank, to test your toppings tolerance, to defile your dog with toppings that go beyond ketchup and mustard.

Sugardale is challenging the world to think outside the condiment aisle with a new brand campaign that dares consumers to push the boundaries of their hot dog toppings.

The campaign launches in time for National Hot Dog (July 16th) with an OOH takeover in Pittsburgh and Cleveland, OLV, influencers, and a first-of-its-kind OOH buy on actual leftover boxes in local restaurants (Take-Out of Home)— all on a shoestring budget of less than $50k.

