BURN Studio Signs Award-Winning Director Caraz

​BURN Studio has officially signed award-winning director Caraz, whose work blends human-driven stories with high visual craft. Caraz brings a distinct voice shaped by years of travel, photography, filmmaking and a deep fascination with psychology. Her ability to deliver evocative and emotionally resonant narratives can be seen in her commercial work for clients such as T-Mobile, Neutrogena, Sony, Air Transat, Gore-Tex and in her short film, ‘Do Butterflies Remember Being Caterpillars.’ The signing with BURN marks her first representation in the US market.

“I had been looking to join a production company that felt like home,” shared Caraz. “I met Brad and Greg and, from the start, it just felt easy and real. Then, we collaborated on a big shoot in South Africa, and it confirmed everything. I trusted them from the beginning, not just as producers but as humans. We all want the same thing: to do great work, have fun and be around people who’ve got your back. That’s what I found with BURN.”

Raised in Quebec with French-Italian parents, Caraz studied Television at Université du Québec before attending USC in Los Angeles for Advertising Production. After an early move to Bali to forge her own creative path, she dove into photography which quickly landed her brand work, producing and directing across Asia, Europe and the Americas. Her short film, ‘Do Butterflies Remember Being Caterpillars,’ explores themes of transformation, memory, and the journey of self-discovery, drawing a parallel between the butterfly's metamorphosis and the human experience. The film was honoured with two Gold Awards at the 2022 Young Directors Awards (YDA) and was featured on Nowness.

“Some directors have a kind of presence in their work that’s hard to name but impossible to ignore. With Caraz, it’s clear that what drives her is rooted in real life - what she’s seen, felt, and pushed through. That’s what gives her voice its weight. She brings humility, ambition, taste, and perspective we value at BURN, and we’re proud to support her as she continues to carve her path,” shared BURN managing director/EP Brad Johns.

Caraz is such a unique human,” added BURN founding director Greg Hardes. “There’s something electric about the direction she’s heading because everything she creates reveals a little more of her essence. There’s both a darkness and a light to her work - she has this surrealist sensibility yet never neglects the humanity of her characters. There’s no ceiling to what she can achieve and I’m so excited to be part of her journey.

A self-described experience junkie, Caraz sees directing as a way to live many lives, for herself and her audience. Her creative journey, combined with her unique trajectory, provides a unique blend of North American storytelling with a global perspective. Currently, Caraz is in the early stages of developing her first feature film and has completed her short film, ‘The Life Cycle of a Grey Ant,’ which is currently being distributed.

