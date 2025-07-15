BURN Studio Welcomes Director-Duo Coming of Age

Multi-platform production studio BURN has welcomed Coming of Age, the directing duo of Lewis Atallah and Mattias Russo-Larsson, to its growing roster of directors.



Known for their globally informed creative lens, Coming of Age brings a distinctive voice to branded storytelling - blending evocative cinematic style with culturally attuned, playful narratives. The duo excels at solving the unique creative challenges faced by brands seeking to connect meaningfully across both social and commercial platforms.



With a body of work that fuses striking visual direction and fresh cultural perspectives, Coming of Age is perfectly positioned to help brands engage audiences in ways that feel relevant, memorable, and human.



“We love these guys – they embody the mindset and attitude of the exact talent we seek. Creatively ambitious and culturally aware, they’re already immersed in the multi-platform filmmaking world,” says managing director/EP Brad Johns. “They share our view that social can and should be both elevated and authentic and they bring a level of strategy to their craft that ensures measurable results against what they do.”



Known for their genre-agnostic style, Coming of Age has a shared worldview shaped by international upbringings that inform everything from creating welcoming set dynamics to their visual approach. Lewis’s Lebanese background and Mattias’s Swedish roots, combined with their experience working across Europe, the MENA region and the US, continue to fuel their creativity and deepen the cultural nuance in their work. Having cut their teeth in the music video space, the duo garnered hundreds of millions of views online. Their shift into commercial work was formed by their time spent as creative directors, which grew their belief that strong creative drives strategy when it comes to world-building and shaping a brand’s social presence.



As long time collaborators, Lewis and Mattias share a creative shorthand that’s rooted in mutual respect and years of building from the ground up. They place equal value on styling, art direction and production design as they do on camera work, approaching each project with the internal mantra of 'be the reference.' It’s a philosophy that has driven them to create unique imagery that feels original, honest and close to the source.

“One of the beautiful things about my partnership with Mattias is that it keeps evolving,” expresses Lewis. “We’ve been growing together since day one and the bond we’ve built continues to make us better both creatively and as collaborators. Partnering with BURN feels like an extension of that growth. We really believe in what they’re building and were stoked to be a part of it.”



“We had worked with BURN on an Adobe project last year and it just felt like an instant fit,” agrees Mattias. “Like the partnership was already there, even though we hadn’t formally talked about it yet. BURN’s focus on cinematic social and multi-platform storytelling aligns perfectly with what we also enjoy – and even more important is the immediate connection and mutual support we experienced with Brad and everyone at BURN.”



In addition to signing Coming of Age, BURN has expanded its commercial representation, uniting with Thick and Thin on the East Coast and Marni Reps in the Midwest.



“Our goal has been to re-think the commercial production company model and explore how small adjustments in how we look at talent and approach the work could drive growth,” says managing director/EP Brad Johns. “We knew we needed sales experts unafraid of the unknown who aligned with our perspective and would support that vision. In T&T and Marni, we feel incredibly grateful to have found people we genuinely love working with - and whose ambition matches our own.”



With offices in New York and London, BURN leads with a multi-platform approach, crafting commercial, cinematic social and native content for global campaigns that tap into subculture and deliver results. The studio rejects the 'one size fits all' content idea, instead focusing on cinematic and platform specific storytelling from the ground up. Their team has crafted feature documentaries and post work for Netflix and Amazon Prime, while their NYC hub has become a go-to for standout advertising projects for brands like Footlocker, Nike and Adobe. Their work has earned recognition from AICP, The One Show, Cannes Lions, and D&AD.

