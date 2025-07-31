BOOST Nutrition Celebrates Real Stories of Resilience

BOOST, a trusted leader in adult nutrition, has unveiled its new ‘A Real BOOST' campaign from HAYMAKER. The brand spotlights real BOOST users who were selected for their authenticity and the power of their personal journeys. Their stories highlight how BOOST nutritional drinks support adults by helping them meet their daily protein and nutritional goals during active aging or following a health setback. The new campaign is now airing on television, including ABC, Disney+, Hallmark and Roku, as well as in retail media, through influencer amplification and social media.

“We’ve heard so many inspiring stories from adults who turned to BOOST nutritional drinks during some of the most difficult moments of their lives – after a diagnosis, an accident or major surgery,” said Megan Smargiasso, senior director of brand experience, BOOST. “They relied on BOOST drinks as part of their nutrition regimen, which helped them feel resilient and hopeful throughout their journey. We wanted to amplify these stories in our new campaign to push beyond functional benefits of the product and show consumers that BOOST is more than a nutritional drink – it’s a symbol of resilience and optimism for adults navigating health transitions and embracing perseverance at every stage of life.”

Each story featured in 'A Real BOOST' campaign highlights the deeply human truth that everyone faces challenges – like Keilan, a martial arts instructor recovering from spinal surgery who leaned on BOOST drinks as part of his diet to help meet his daily protein and nutrition goals during recovery; Victor, a cancer survivor and percussionist who credits BOOST drinks for the nutritional fuel that helped him return to performing; and Jennifer, a former barrel racer and horseback riding instructor who used BOOST nutritional drinks to help increase her protein consumption during her recovery following hip replacement surgery as she began to transition back to her daily routine. Their journeys spotlight the power of resilience and the role BOOST nutritional drinks can play in helping adults in their journey. These are real BOOST users, compensated for sharing their truth.

“Through ‘A Real BOOST,’ we’re honoured to highlight the strength and determination of real people who remind us what’s possible if you are given the proper nutritional tools and have the motivation to succeed,” said Jay Kamath, HAYMAKER chief creative officer. Consumers will start seeing the new campaign in the market through television commercials and social media.