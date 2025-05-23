BOOST Launches 5K Challenge with Strava to Celebrate Everyday Effort

This weekend, on 24th May, BOOST Drinks - part of AG Barr - is launching a mass participation challenge on Strava, the global app for active people with over 150 million users across 185+ countries, as part of a major new media campaign planned by independent agency the7stars.

The partnership, launching today, marks the first time BOOST has activated on Strava and is designed to embed the brand in the everyday moments of graft that define its audience. Centred around a 5K challenge dubbed The BOOST Sport 5K, the activation motivates Strava users to take on an achievable fitness goal — and rewards them for doing so.

Participants who complete the challenge between 31 May and 8 June will earn a bespoke BOOST badge on the app and be entered into a prize draw to win a year’s supply of BOOST Sport and branded merchandise.

In addition, BOOST has sponsored two location-based segments on Strava:

Belfast – Ormeau Parkrun

Blackfriars to Millennium Bridge – Cross Bridges Run

Both segments run from 31 May to 30 June and offer Strava users unique digital badges and prize opportunities for completion.

To amplify reach, 72 micro-influencers are supporting the campaign across social platforms, sharing content that encourages participation and positions BOOST as the drink for everyday wins — not elite athlete aspirations.

This is the7stars’ first campaign for BOOST since winning the media business. The broader brand campaign, 'There's A BOOST For That' which began earlier this month, reflects a significant shift in BOOST’s media approach. Designed to drive top-of-mind awareness and align the brand with relatable moments of effort and motivation, the wider plan includes cinema for the first time, alongside large-format OOH, vinyl bus wraps, and electric taxi wraps — a step change in terms of size, format and impact. The campaign runs across London, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and selected national channels throughout the summer.

Abbi Johnstone, BOOST senior brand manager said, “There’s a BOOST for That is all about supporting people in the everyday moments that matter. This campaign brings that spirit to life in a big way — putting BOOST right where our audience is grafting, whether they’re smashing a 5K or just out for a run to clear their head.”

Maddie Northwood, account manager at the7stars, added, “We set out to deliver a media strategy that reflects the real energy of BOOST’s audience. This campaign is about everyday graft, not glossy perfection — and the Strava partnership captures that brilliantly by championing effort, not aspiration.”

