BBH USA Names Connor Keeshan Managing Director

​BBH USA has announced the appointment of Connor Keeshan as managing director, a strategic addition designed to build on the agency’s momentum. In this new role, Connor will focus on deepening client partnerships and driving continued growth. Based in New York, he will report to BBH USA CEO Steven Panariello.



A boomerang to the agency, Connor returns to BBH USA with over 16 years of experience at top creative shops, most recently as head of account management at Johannes Leonardo. Throughout his career, he has led the development of award-winning brand strategies and integrated campaigns for a roster of iconic brands, including Mercedes-Benz, British Airways, Sony PlayStation, Samsung, American Express, Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Volkswagen, and Suntory. His global expertise spans flagship launches, digital and social campaigns, partnership strategies, digital architecture, and immersive brand experiences. Connor's leadership is guided by BBH's credo of 'Good and Nice,' focusing on delivering creative solutions that drive tangible business impact.



Commenting on his new role, Connor said, “The industry buzz around BBH USA is real – there's undeniable momentum built on creative excellence and client trust. My focus is on harnessing that energy to elevate our work, inspire our talent, and deepen client partnerships, all while staying true to the 'Good and Nice' ethos that defines us."



BBH USA CEO Steven Panariello commented on the appointment, "We know Connor brings the creative firepower to transform client businesses, energise our culture, and elevate the work. He strikes the perfect balance of vision and execution to help take BBH USA into our next pivotal chapter.”



The appointment follows a year defined by growth and momentum for BBH USA, marked by new business wins, including Goodyear, Grey Goose and PATRÒN, and a continued focus on bold creativity as the driving force.



Read more from BBH USA.