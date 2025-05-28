Avis Launches 'Your Journey Matters' Championing the Meaning Behind Every Trip

Avis puts customers in the driving seat, removing stress and complexity from car rentals, and gives them the space to enjoy the anticipation, excitement or even simple 'together time' that makes journeys special.

Leading global vehicle rental company Avis has announced the launch of its transformative 'Your Journey Matters' strategy and brand campaign, created by Collective and its tech-enabled in-house offering Content Studio.

In the fiercely competitive sector, Avis aims to redefine the way consumers think about car rental by championing and celebrating the customer and their journey, shifting the focus away from product messaging and vehicles to vibrant, emotionally engaging travel experiences.

Avis’s effortlessly simple experience gives customers the space to fully concentrate on the purpose behind every trip, from reminiscing before a family celebration to preparing for a business meeting or even just enjoying some much-needed together time, whilst demonstrating Avis’s singular focus on ensuring every journey is seamless.

At the heart of the strategy is a focus on genuine human connection - inspiring exploration and bringing a personal touch to every journey, whether for business or leisure. This comes to life through a striking visual approach built around a triptych format: a widescreen beauty shot sets up a relatable reason to travel, the centre frame brings the human story into focus, and the final close-up draws attention to the detail, ending with the Avis logo.

The campaign concept was brought to life through a dynamic collaboration between Avis, Collective, and their Content Studio, which offers dedicated, cost-effective creative and content production talent. Acting as an embedded team, the team brought deep brand knowledge and faster turnarounds, and leveraged Gen AI tools early in the process to help visualise ideas and accelerate alignment. The team also led on photography, with video production led by Orillo.

Incorporating elements of the US brand style while maintaining a distinctly European edge, accompanying the campaign is a short film slated for release in April, capturing the essence of 'Your Journey Matters.'

Jon Schaaf, marketing communications and brand manager from Avis said, “At Avis, we recognise that even the simplest of journeys have meaning and are important. ‘Your Journey Matters’ is our commitment to smoothing out all the logistical details, so whether you’re driving to a once-in-a-lifetime celebration or just having a carefree weekend away with loved ones, you can concentrate on what truly matters.”

Adam Cleaver, founding partner from Collective, said, “Working as an extension of the Avis team, our Content Studio helped bring the campaign to life quickly and collaboratively — from concept to production. And by using Gen AI tools to bring the creative to life at the concept stage, we were able to move at pace, without compromising craft. The result is a campaign that champions the real reasons people travel.”

