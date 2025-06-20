Australia's Young Lions Roar on Global Stage at Cannes Lions

Australia’s brightest young creatives have made a serious mark at the 2025 Young Lions competitions in Cannes, walking away with one Silver, one Bronze, and two shortlistings across the globe’s most competitive creative arena.



In the Marketers category, Keira Spencer and Jenney Kim from Google Australia earned a Silver award for their powerful campaign for the Braille Institute, raising awareness of vital services for people with low vision using Google tools and AI.



In Digital, Amy Morrison and Laura Murphy from M+C Saatchi took home a Bronze award for their inspired campaign for Bee:wild, which aimed to make wild bees famous through a partnership with AirBnB.

Australia also secured two shortlistings:



Elizabeth Nan Tie and Tayla Orr from Nine were shortlisted in the Media category for their strategic response to a brief from Ovarian Cancer Action



​Loz Maneschi and Lewis Clark from Cocogun were shortlisted in Film for their emotive 60-second ad that aimed to drive mass awareness for Ovarian Cancer Day.



While Thinkerbell PR duo Annabel Begeng and Lily Lazzarotti didn’t make the shortlist this time, their creative thinking in tackling the bee rewilding brief for mayors earned them a place on the world stage.

The 2025 Young Lions competitions were fiercer than ever, with nearly 460 competitors from 67 countries, judged by Cannes Lions juries during the Festival. From fearless ideas to culturally sharp insights, the competition celebrates the next generation of creative problem-solvers.



​Tony Hale, CEO of Advertising Council Australia, said, “Our Young Lions team did brilliantly this year; it’s the best collective result we’ve had in years. A Silver, a Bronze and two shortlistings are an outstanding outcome on the global stage, and proof that Australian creativity is in very good hands. We couldn’t be prouder of this year’s teams. Their talent, smarts and dedication are world-class.”



The Young Lions program celebrates 30 years in 2025 - three decades of championing emerging talent and launching creative careers on the international stage.

