Assembly Appoints Farhad Miah as Chief Client Officer for MENA

​Assembly, the global omnichannel media agency within the Stagwell network, has appointed Farhad Miah as chief client officer in MENA. This newly created role represents Assembly's continued investment in the region and reinforces the agency’s commitment to client excellence and business impact across the Middle East and North Africa.

Farhad brings nearly two decades of experience in media and marketing to Assembly, including 15 years with Publicis Groupe, where he held leadership roles across the UAE, KSA, Turkey, Pakistan, and South Africa. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for building high-performing teams, delivering measurable impact, and leading cross-market transformation for clients across sectors including technology, finance, telecom, tourism, and entertainment.

"Farhad's appointment marks a significant milestone for Assembly in MENA," said Faisal Dean, CEO of Assembly MENA. "His extensive regional expertise and proven track record of driving client success will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver innovative solutions to our clients across the region."

In his new role, Farhad will play a critical role in advancing Assembly’s presence across MENA. Reporting to Faisal Dean and working closely with global chief client officer Andrea Timmerman, he will help shape a regional strategy that reflects global priorities while honouring local market dynamics. In addition, Miah will lead the region’s Client Experience Leadership team, working cross-functionally to deliver measurable value while strengthening partnerships, boosting brand performance, and embedding a client-first mindset across every aspect of the business.

"We're thrilled to have Farhad join our global client leadership team," said Andrea. "His deep understanding of the MENA market dynamics, combined with his proven ability to drive transformation across diverse sectors, will be invaluable as we elevate our regional client partnerships and accelerate growth in this important market."

Farhad's appointment reflects Assembly’s ambition to deepen its regional footprint with leadership that understands both global scale and local nuance. His track record across complex, multicultural markets makes him uniquely equipped to help brands navigate change, seize growth opportunities, and lead in a rapidly shifting MENA landscape.

“I’m excited to join Assembly at such a pivotal moment for both the agency and the MENA region,” said Farhad. “This market holds immense opportunity for brands ready to embrace innovation and the sophisticated products and services being developed by Assembly. I’m excited to shape a regional offering that not only drives intentional growth but is deeply attuned to our clients’ industries and built to meet the demands of tomorrow.”

Farhad’s appointment is effective immediately.