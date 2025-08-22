Argos and Billion Dollar Boy Launch Fictional Art Gallery ‘Arghaüs’

Leading UK retailer, Argos, announces a new creator-led social media campaign, Arghaüs, to amplify its launch of The A-List - a monthly curated selection of top brands and must-have products.



Developed in partnership with global creator-first social agency, Billion Dollar Boy, Arghaüs represents Argos’s most ambitious creator campaign to date. The campaign centres around a mockumentary-style social series highlighting Argos as the leading destination for trend-led, high-quality products.



The series introduces a fictional conceptual art gallery - Arghaüs - where products are reimagined as high-concept art pieces. From opening night chaos to catering meltdowns, the series reveals a behind-the-scenes look at the gallery’s dysfunctional team, portrayed by creators cast as actors in fictional roles, including:



Delivered with deadpan humour and contemporary art-world satire, Arghaüs recasts everyday Argos products - such as coffee machines, air fryers, wireless headphones and electronic beauty tools - as high-concept art pieces.



Arghaüs combines narrative storytelling, fictional characters, and stylised visuals to tap into the growing popularity of episodic content and 'vertical dramas' - longer-form content series that blend entertainment and marketing across social platforms.



Arghaüs Series One launched on 17th June across TikTok, Instagram Reels and Stories. It includes four two minute long episodes and social shorts shot by production studio, Studio Yes, with campaign creatives developed by Billion Dollar Boy and Kyle John-Shepherd.



The latest episode, which launched on Friday 1st August, sees comedian and TV personality, Asim Chaudhury play Achänlèy Chardonnay, a hapless visiting Workshop Facilitator.



Series One culminates later this month with a final episode featuring Em Walbank as Beatrix Healey, Reporter at Prodication Magazine.



Platformed by the creators’ combined following of 17.8 million and with paid media support led by PHD UK across TikTok and Instagram, the campaign has so far (episode 1-2) driven more than eight million impressions with 90% positive sentiment, and an 8-14% uplift on ‘top of mind’ brand awareness. The episodes achieved an ‘Attention Score’ between 84-91% based on eye tracking data from Element Human, which tracks the number of users who kept eye contact with screen for the full duration of the video



Hannah Bussell, Influencer Lead at Argos comments, “Arghaüs is our most ambitious creator campaign to date in both scale and creative vision too. The campaign is our response to rising audience engagement with long form content. Through Arghaüs, we’ve elevated that format into a rich, episodic social series designed to captivate audiences as Argos continues to push the boundaries of how a retailer shows up in culture.



“By working hand-in-hand with some of the most exciting creators and storytellers in the industry, we’ve built a campaign that feels distinctive and playfully premium - reflecting the bold personality of the Argos brand while showcasing our A-List range in a way that feels culturally relevant and creatively fresh.



“This is a campaign built for the platforms where audiences are most engaged, bringing fictional characters and high-concept humour to life across TikTok and Instagram, with a tailored strategy across both brand and creator channels. Our aim is to inspire, entertain and ultimately cement Argos as the destination for desirable products.”



​Ed East, global CEO and co-founder of Billion Dollar Boy adds, “With Arghaüs, we set out to create something that feels distinctly different but still brand coded. The resulting campaign is Argos’s boldest yet.



“From playfully renaming the brand to embracing a satirical gallery format, the campaign reflects Argos’s willingness to experiment and a growing confidence in the potential of creator marketing, developed over a longstanding relationship with Billion Dollar Boy.



“The campaign taps into emerging content formats that audiences are actively choosing to spend time with - character-led, socially native, episodic storytelling. Blending a strong visual identity with a clear commercial focus, Arghaüs shows Billion Dollar Boy’s commitment to redefining what branded creator content can be: culturally relevant and creatively ambitious.”

