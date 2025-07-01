Symprove Sends Susannah Constantine Down a Waterslide to Talk Gut Health

For TV presenter and wellness ambassador, Susannah Constantine, talking about Symprove should be an easy job. She’s taken the product for years, learnt the details of why the water-based formula allows live bacteria to thrive and she’s passionate about helping the nation improve their gut health. The task should be easy, if it was not for the fact she was also racing at high speed down a water slide…



Symprove’s latest brand work sees Constantine - along with Professor Simon Gaisford, head of school of pharmacy at UCL, - outlining the unique characteristics of its water based supplement, whilst they are both flying down a flume. “Bacteria love being in water, unlike freeze-dried bacteria and tablet probiotics, bacteria in Symprove are metabolically alive”



The scroll-stopping film was created by creative and entertainment firm Studio Yes, after the brief came into support Symprove on not only the launch of a new flavour, but also the challenge of explaining their unique formula in an unmissable way.

“Studio Yes brought us something we just couldn't resist,” said Carol McEvoy, head of PR/social and advocacy at Symprove. “We wanted to let people know that Symprove is completely unique to other products on the market. With just a few seconds to grab people’s attention and communicate this message - the SY team came up with something clear, funny and disruptive that you just can’t help watching to the end, and then watching again. Luckily, we also managed to persuade our good friends Susannah and Simon to join the party.”

Studio Yes provided creative as well as production on the film, which is launching across social platforms and on Symprove’s own channels this week.



​Dulcie Cowling, creative partner at Studio Yes added, “When you’ve got a short amount of time and a lot of info to convey - then you can’t afford to be dull. The fact that Symprove is a liquid is what makes them so unique - and so getting Susannah into the water slide brought that to life in such a fun way. She was

a great sport, even on the 9th take.”

