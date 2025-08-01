Archer Troy Wins Gold at Ad Age's Small Agency Awards

Latin creativity shines once again on the global stage - this time from Toronto, where the prestigious Small Agency Awards, organised by Ad Age, took place. Mexican independent agency Archer Troy was honoured with a Gold Award, making it one of the most significant recognitions in its history.

Selected from among hundreds of agencies worldwide, this award is a testament to the talent, passion, and dedication Archer Troy has poured into every campaign and every idea development for its clients over the years.

​Mike Arciniega, leader of the Legion, stated, “Thank you to our clients for believing in us, for pushing us to be better, and to our Archers who give their all in every project. Endless thanks - today, Archer Troy is gold on a global scale, according to @AdAge.”

The awards ceremony took place in an atmosphere of inspiration, creativity, and global recognition, featuring renowned conferences, international juries, and world-class networking.

