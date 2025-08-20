senckađ
Applications for Lions’ Annual Competition 'The Brief' Closes Soon

20/08/2025
This year’s brief will tackle a live challenge for charity partner The Lotus Flower, supporting displaced women and girls worldwide

LIONS' annual competition, The Brief, gives participants the chance to solve a real business challenge for a chosen charity partner. For the first time, The Brief is opening its doors to an even bigger creative community - now welcoming entrants from subscribers to The Work, WARC, Contagious IQ and LIONS Learning alumni. This global competition is your chance to collaborate, create, and make work that matters.

Now in its fifth year, The Brief invites participants of any age, any seniority, anywhere in the world to answer a live charity brief, whilst collaborating with talent from across the globe.

This year’s challenge is to create ideas for The Lotus Flower, a charity dedicated to supporting displaced women and girls, celebrating their 10 year anniversary. The Lotus Flower joined Cannes Lions 2025 as part of the Festival’s Equity, Representation and Accessibility (ERA) programme.

Winners of The Brief 2025 will receive passes to Cannes Lions giving you the opportunity to join the world’s biggest celebration of creativity in person.

Applications are open to subscribers and will close on 21 August 2025. To find out more and register, please use one of the below links:

