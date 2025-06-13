senckađ
Apple’s 'Suzuki-san’s Heart Story' Tells a True Story of a Life Saved by Apple Watch

13/06/2025
48
Share
TBWA\Media Arts Lab's campaign film follows Masahiro Suzuki, a heavy metal fan whose Apple Watch detected signs of atrial fibrillation just in time to prevent a cardiac emergency

Apple has launched its latest campaign in Japan, 'Suzuki-san’s Heart Story,' spotlighting the real-life experience of Masahiro Suzuki, a dedicated heavy metal fan whose Apple Watch alerted him to irregular heart rhythms — ultimately prompting life-saving medical intervention.

The 30-second film is a dramatic re-enactment of Suzuki’s story. During a routine cycling workout, Suzuki received a high heart rate alert followed by notifications of irregular rhythm. Using the Apple Watch ECG app, he recorded two additional readings that showed signs of atrial fibrillation. Encouraged by these insights, he sought medical attention and underwent surgery to prevent what doctors identified as a potential cardiac emergency.

The campaign is part of Apple’s ongoing global series featuring real users whose lives have been impacted — and in many cases saved — by Apple Watch’s health features. It launches today across TV, online video, digital, and social platforms in Japan.

Adding a personal touch to the production, Suzuki’s favourite band — Japanese heavy metal trio ASTERISM — performed in the film’s concert scene and composed the original score. Formed in Fukuoka in 2014, ASTERISM has built an international following through performances in the U.S., France, Korea, China, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, and beyond.

In addition to the film, the campaign includes supplementary assets, such as screenshots of the real-time conversation between Suzuki and his wife on LINE Messenger — further grounding the story in lived experience.

Apple Watch continues to evolve as a powerful companion for health, with features designed to help users stay informed, proactive, and connected.

