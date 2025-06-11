Apple and aespa Drop 'Dirty Work' Teaser, Shot on iPhone 16 Pro

​Apple has released a dynamic new performance video featuring global K-pop phenomenon aespa, offering a first look at their upcoming track 'Dirty Work'—filmed entirely using the iPhone 16 Pro.

Starring members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, the video captures stunning slow-motion choreography in cinematic 4K at 120 fps, all in Dolby Vision. The iPhone 16 Pro’s advanced camera technology transforms aespa’s precise, high-energy movements into visually captivating sequences.

Premiering two weeks ahead of the official track release on June 27, the campaign taps into the passion of K-pop fandom, where choreography breakdowns and dance covers are a core part of fan culture.

The release is supported by exclusive behind-the-scenes footage showcasing how the iPhone 16 Pro was used on set, social-first content across aespa’s channels, and immersive Vision Pro spatial assets that bring fans inside the world of “Dirty Work.”

Following the massive success of Apple’s 2023 collaboration with NewJeans—which garnered over 10 million views in just 72 hours—this latest project continues to spotlight how the iPhone 16 Pro empowers creators with professional-grade filmmaking tools in the palm of their hands.

The video premieres June 9 at midnight KST on SMTOWN and aespa’s official YouTube channels.



Learn more about iPhone 16 Pro: apple.com/iphone-16-pro​

