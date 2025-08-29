Andrew Scott to Retire from WPP

​Andrew Scott has informed WPP that he will retire as chief operating officer and from the board at the end of the year.



Andrew will work with incoming CEO Cindy Rose during that period and thereafter as Senior Advisor to transition his various roles and responsibilities to other senior executives as well as supporting strategy execution.



Andrew joined WPP in 1999 as director of corporate development. He held a number of other senior roles, including chief operating officer for Europe, before being appointed global chief operating officer in 2018 where his responsibilities included leading WPP’s country structure in key markets. In 2023 he was appointed to the Board.



Throughout his time with WPP Andrew has been instrumental to the Company’s development and growth. Leading WPP’s M&A activity, he has been responsible for many of the acquisitions that helped create the business that WPP is today. Most recently, acquisitions such as Satalia and InfoSum have helped to establish the Company’s strong position in AI, data and technology. Additionally, he has played a critical role in strategic disposals including the sale of 60% of Kantar to Bain Capital and the subsequent sale of FGS Global to KKR.



​Mark Read, outgoing CEO of WPP, said, “Few people have done more than Andrew to shape WPP and to drive its success over the last three decades. He has been a brilliant partner to me and the wider leadership team throughout and has made a tremendous contribution to WPP in his most recent role as chief operating officer."



Andrew Scott said, “After 27 years at WPP, and at a time of transition for the business, it feels like the right moment to make this change. I’ve known Cindy for a long time and worked closely with her on the Board of WPP, and I’m excited for the future of WPP under her leadership. I’d also like to thank Mark and the rest of the team for all the support they’ve given me over the years.”

