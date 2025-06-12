Amazon Canada Keeps Pace with Tennis Star Leylah Fernandez

In its latest campaign with brand experience and innovation agency, Akcelo, Amazon Canada has partnered with 22-year-old Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez to showcase the speed and convenience of its Prime membership.



Titled Rally, this is the first campaign of a new partnership between Amazon Canada and Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez. This campaign is a celebration of Canadian talent, and through Leylah’s relentless energy from the court to the quiet in between, we see a reflection of the fast paced lives of Canadians who rely on Amazon to deliver what they need, when they need it. Executed across digital and social, Rally marks the beginning of a deeper collaboration rooted in shared values and a commitment to championing homegrown talent.

​Sarah Scott, Akcelo Canada managing partner, said, “This campaign is a tribute to the incredible spirit of Canadian athletes and a celebration of the culture that unites fans across the country. It reflects Amazon’s deep commitment to supporting homegrown talent and the Canadian market, and it was a privilege to help bring it to life with our Amazon partners.”

Mike Cornwell, head of the Amazon affiliate program, added, “I’m thrilled to see this campaign come to life and celebrate Amazon Canada’s first Athlete Ambassador, Leylah Fernandez. Collaborating with Akcelo allowed us to highlight the flexibility of the Prime shopping experience that meets customers where they are. Whether on the court or at a hotel, when you need something, it’s on Prime.”



The campaign launched in both English and French, reflecting Canada’s bilingual identity and a celebration to Leylah’s hometown of Montreal. By speaking to Canadians in both official languages, the campaign broadens its reach while reinforcing Amazon’s presence in most Canadian cities and towns, rolling out across digital and social platforms nationwide.



​Aden Hepburn, global CEO of Akcelo said, “Our ongoing partnership with the team at Amazon continues to deliver incredible work that hits home for Canadians while showing just how powerful and convenient the Prime membership is, reaching customers from coast to coast, and Leylah Fernandez perfectly showcases just that in this new campaign.”



Rally follows Akcelo’s recent Giftmania holiday campaign for Amazon Canada, and is the first in a new suite of upcoming campaigns for Amazon featuring athletes.

