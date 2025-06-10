Alpine Celebrates 70 Years with an Epic Film Tribute to Lightness

To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Alpinehas unveiled an epic film created by agency BETC ÉTOILE ROUGE, retracing the history of a brand that, since its origins, has never stopped defending the same conviction: lightness is a strength.

Alpine takes us back to its greatest moments: from the first nights spent lightening 4CVs in a Parisian garage in 1950, to the creation of the brand in 1955 and its participation in the Mille Miglia, through the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Monte Carlo Rally, the brand's rebirth in 2017, to the historic victory in Formula 1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021.

An epic journey that continues today with the A290 and now the A390—the brand's first all-electric fastback crossover, offering sensations comparable to those of the legendary A110 coupé—revealed in this film to the general public and symbolising a tireless quest for driving pleasure, pure performance, and raw emotion.

A philosophy instilled from the outset by Jean Rédélé, and reflected in the campaign's tagline, “For 70 years, we have had the same philosophy. Lightness is a strength,” which reaffirms Alpine's unique DNA, combining heritage and innovation.

Directed by Antoine Bardou-Jacquet (prod. Partizan), the film adopts a bold visual treatment, combining filmed sequences with vintage models and animated scenes inspired by comic books, a graphic code emblematic of the automotive world. This blend of reality and illustration gives the story a dimension that is both nostalgic and resolutely contemporary.

The original soundtrack, created by Start Rec, accompanies this journey through time with intensity and emotion.

The global campaign launches in France on June 14, with formats ranging from 30 and 45 seconds to 2 minutes.

